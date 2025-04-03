DYMSTEC Showcases Next-Generation Anti-Drone Technology at DSK 2025

DYMSTEC showcased its latest anti-drone technology at DSK 2025, highlighting the portable drone detector 'Drone Hunter XD' for real-time detection and various high-performance jammers, attracting significant interest from military and law enforcement sectors.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Drone Show Korea (DSK 2025) is Asia's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to drone infrastructure, public and military drone applications, and system integration. This year's event marked its largest edition to date, bringing together 306 companies from 15 countries with a total of 1,130 booths. At this record-breaking exhibition, DYMSTEC attracted significant industry attention by unveiling its latest drone defense solutions.

From February 26 to 28, DYMSTEC participated in DSK 2025 at BEXCO, Busan, where it showcased its advanced anti-drone technology optimized for various operational environments. The company actively engaged with military, law enforcement, and public sector representatives to assess the growing demand for drone detection and jamming systems while proposing tailored solutions to meet specific requirements.

During the exhibition, DYMSTEC introduced its newly developed portable counter-drone solution, the 'Drone Hunter XD,' which enables real-time detection. With increasing demand from military and maritime law enforcement agencies for compact, portable drone detection equipment, DYMSTEC highlighted its rapid response capabilities, strengthening its local marketing efforts.

Additionally, the company exhibited its high-performance portable jammer, the 'Drone Hunter XR Series,' its fixed jammer, the 'FD5,' which has a proven track record in public sector deployments, and the 'FD15,' a long-range jammer capable of covering up to 15 km, which successfully completed testing in Mongolia in 2024. These innovations garnered significant interest from both domestic and international defense industry professionals.

Building on this momentum, DYMSTEC aims to further solidify its position in the drone detection and defense market while expanding its customer base through targeted product promotions.

A DYMSTEC representative stated, "Participating in this exhibition provided a valuable opportunity to directly engage with potential clients and showcase our expertise in anti-drone technology and high-performance RF jamming solutions. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on R&D and the development of innovative equipment to enhance our competitiveness in the global anti-drone market."

In November 2024, DYMSTEC received the Prime Minister's Award at the Radio Industry Day event, recognizing its technological excellence in building an intelligent drone response system. By offering a diversified product portfolio, ranging from portable to fixed and vehicle-mounted solutions, the company continues to strengthen its position in the global anti-drone market.

