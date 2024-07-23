Dyna AI Now Available for DynaMedex® and Dynamic Health™

Utilizing the highly curated, trusted resources of DynaMedex and Dynamic Health, Dyna AI uses a retrieval augmented generation framework to bring concise, actionable, reliable answers to clinical questions. Post this

Executive Vice President of EBSCO Clinical Decisions, Betsy Jones, says Dyna AI aims to improve the daily workflow of clinicians without replacing their clinical judgment. "Dyna AI leverages the power of generative AI, while keeping patient safety at the forefront. Our goal is to better support health care professionals in what they already do best, by giving them more time to interact with and care for their patients and requiring less time searching for the information they need."

Dyna AI, an add-on capability, is now commercially available in the United States. Dyna AI is designed for seamless integration and empowers users to enhance their workflow, delivering precise, evidence-based clinical insights at the point of care. Jones stated, "Our team is incredibly excited about the feedback received during testing, and we are optimistic about the opportunity to save valuable time for care teams."

For more information on Dyna AI, visit https://more.ebsco.com/Dyna-AI.html.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com

Media Contact

Briana Peters, EBSCO Information Services, 978-414-0277, [email protected], www.ebsco.com

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services