DynaFile Announces Paylocity Integration to Automate Secure Employee Document Management

"Integrating DynaFile with platforms like Paylocity allows organizations to connect trusted HR data with secure document management," said Brian McCleary, VP of Operations at DynaFile. "The goal is simple: reduce manual work, improve consistency, and give teams confidence in how employee records are managed."

How the Integration Works

The integration creates an automated bridge between Paylocity and DynaFile, streamlining employee document workflows without disrupting existing HR or payroll operations.

1. Employee data from Paylocity automatically structures DynaFile folders

Employee information from Paylocity is populated into DynaFile employee records, ensuring every document is tied to the correct employee record from day one.

2. Employee documents are automatically organized

Documents generated through Paylocity workflows are routed directly into standardized employee records within DynaFile and categorized by employee, document type, or retention requirement.

3. Secure access and compliance management

DynaFile provides role-based access controls, document-level permissions, automated retention schedules, and clear audit trails while protecting sensitive employee information. Employee documents are indexed using consistent metadata, making files easily searchable by employee, document type, or compliance category when teams need them most.

For example, when a new hire completes onboarding in Paylocity, documents such as W-4s, I-9s, and direct deposit forms are automatically filed in the employee's DynaFile folder. This removes the need for manual downloading, naming, and sorting.

Designed for Compliance, Security, and Audit Readiness

DynaFile complements Paylocity by serving as the system of record for employee documents. HR teams gain consistent file structures, segmented access to sensitive records, and improved visibility during audits and compliance reviews.

The integration is fully customizable, allowing organizations to align filing structures, permissions, and retention rules with internal policies and industry-specific requirements as they grow, expand into new locations, or navigate evolving compliance demands.

Supporting Organizations Across Industries

The DynaFile and Paylocity integration supports organizations across a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, legal, real estate, and professional services. By automating employee document management and centralizing employee records, organizations can reduce compliance risk, improve operational efficiency, and support remote and distributed workforces.

Organizations using Paylocity or evaluating ways to improve employee document management can learn more about how the DynaFile Paylocity integration securely organizes employee records and automates document workflows.

About DynaFile

For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to transition to a paperless environment, enhance compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms, providing a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Featuring AIDI (AI Document Intelligence), barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls, DynaFile helps HR leaders stay organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

For more information, visit https://www.dynafile.com

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, Finance, and IT software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees.

For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

