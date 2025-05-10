DynaFile Leverages the Power of Adobe Acrobat Sign to Eliminate Paper and Simplify HR Document Management

We're excited to offer our customers seamless e-Signature capabilities by integrating with Adobe Acrobat Sign. This powerful connection gives HR professionals the tools they need to eliminate paper, streamline compliance, and operate more efficiently across every stage of the employee lifecycle. Post this

"We're excited to offer our customers seamless e-Signature capabilities by integrating with Adobe Acrobat Sign," said Brian McCleary, VP of Operations at DynaFile. "This powerful connection gives HR professionals the tools they need to eliminate paper, streamline compliance, and operate more efficiently across every stage of the employee lifecycle."

Built for the Modern HR Department

Together, DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign deliver a best-in-class solution that simplifies the management and e-Signature of essential HR documents, including:

New hire onboarding packets and offer letters





Employee policy acknowledgments and handbooks





I-9's, W-4's, and other tax documents





Benefits enrollment and change forms





Performance evaluations and disciplinary notices





Training records and compliance certifications





Employment contracts, NDAs, and separation agreements

Documents can not only be signed from any device, anywhere, but can now be easily and securely accessed by appropriate HR team members from anywhere, making this integration ideal for remote, hybrid, and distributed teams.

Compliant e-Signatures That Work Across Industries

DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign bring enterprise-grade security and compliance to HR workflows across regulated industries such as healthcare, education, and finance. By combining the security features built into DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign, HR departments can meet key compliance standards, including:

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)

FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act)

GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act)

FDA 21 CFR Part 11 (electronic records and signature compliance)

With built-in encryption, detailed audit trails, and automated compliance features, organizations can reduce risk while ensuring secure, legally binding digital transactions.

Compliance Made Even Easier with DynaFile

Once documents are signed via Adobe Acrobat Sign, DynaFile automatically files them in the appropriate folder, eliminating manual uploads and reducing the risk of misfiled paperwork. DynaFile's compliance toolkit includes customizable document retention schedules, role-based access controls, and automated alerts for missing or expiring documents. Together, DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign provide HR teams with a secure, fully digital solution to stay organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

"This integration brings together two trusted technologies to create a smarter, faster way to manage HR documentation," added Brock Kane, VP of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "It's a powerful upgrade for modern, digital-first HR teams."

About DynaFile

For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to go paperless, improve compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms to provide a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Trusted by HR leaders across industries, DynaFile features barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls to keep your team organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

Learn more: www.dynafile.com

About Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign, part of Adobe Document Cloud, is a global leader in secure electronic signatures. Designed for ease of use, speed, and compliance, Adobe Acrobat Sign helps organizations digitally transform their document processes. With integrations across Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and now DynaFile, Adobe Acrobat Sign supports millions of users worldwide in creating efficient, legally binding, and fully auditable digital workflows.

Learn more: www.adobe.com/sign

