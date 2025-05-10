DynaFile Leverages the Power of Adobe Acrobat Sign to Eliminate Paper and Simplify HR Document Management

DynaFile Announces Integration with Adobe Acrobat Sign to Simplify HR Document Management DynaFile has launched a new integration with Adobe Acrobat Sign to help HR teams fully digitize their document workflows. This integration allows for seamless electronic signatures and automated filing of signed documents into DynaFile's secure, cloud-based repository, making files instantly accessible and audit-ready. The combined solution streamlines critical HR processes such as onboarding, policy acknowledgments, tax forms, and compliance documents—ideal for remote and hybrid teams. It also supports industry-specific compliance needs (HIPAA, FERPA, GLBA, FDA 21 CFR Part 11) through secure encryption, audit trails, and automated retention tools. With this integration, HR professionals can reduce paper use, boost efficiency, and ensure compliance across every stage of the employee lifecycle.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DynaFile, the industry-leading cloud-based document management system for HR, is proud to announce a new integration leveraging Adobe Acrobat Sign, a trusted global e-Signature solution. By combining the power of DynaFile's automated document management with Adobe Acrobat Sign's secure e-Signature capabilities, HR teams can now fully digitize employee file workflows in a secure, compliant, and efficient way.
The Adobe Acrobat Sign + DynaFile integration creates an end-to-end digital document workflow, from signature collection to secure, organized file storage. Signed documents are automatically routed into DynaFile's cloud repository. They are indexed and organized by employee and document type, making them instantly accessible, searchable, and audit-ready.
"We're excited to offer our customers seamless e-Signature capabilities by integrating with Adobe Acrobat Sign," said Brian McCleary, VP of Operations at DynaFile. "This powerful connection gives HR professionals the tools they need to eliminate paper, streamline compliance, and operate more efficiently across every stage of the employee lifecycle."
Built for the Modern HR Department
Together, DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign deliver a best-in-class solution that simplifies the management and e-Signature of essential HR documents, including:
- New hire onboarding packets and offer letters
- Employee policy acknowledgments and handbooks
- I-9's, W-4's, and other tax documents
- Benefits enrollment and change forms
- Performance evaluations and disciplinary notices
- Training records and compliance certifications
- Employment contracts, NDAs, and separation agreements
Documents can not only be signed from any device, anywhere, but can now be easily and securely accessed by appropriate HR team members from anywhere, making this integration ideal for remote, hybrid, and distributed teams.
Compliant e-Signatures That Work Across Industries
DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign bring enterprise-grade security and compliance to HR workflows across regulated industries such as healthcare, education, and finance. By combining the security features built into DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign, HR departments can meet key compliance standards, including:
- HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)
- FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act)
- GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act)
- FDA 21 CFR Part 11 (electronic records and signature compliance)
With built-in encryption, detailed audit trails, and automated compliance features, organizations can reduce risk while ensuring secure, legally binding digital transactions.
Compliance Made Even Easier with DynaFile
Once documents are signed via Adobe Acrobat Sign, DynaFile automatically files them in the appropriate folder, eliminating manual uploads and reducing the risk of misfiled paperwork. DynaFile's compliance toolkit includes customizable document retention schedules, role-based access controls, and automated alerts for missing or expiring documents. Together, DynaFile and Adobe Acrobat Sign provide HR teams with a secure, fully digital solution to stay organized, compliant, and audit-ready.
"This integration brings together two trusted technologies to create a smarter, faster way to manage HR documentation," added Brock Kane, VP of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "It's a powerful upgrade for modern, digital-first HR teams."
About DynaFile
For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to go paperless, improve compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms to provide a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Trusted by HR leaders across industries, DynaFile features barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls to keep your team organized, compliant, and audit-ready.
Learn more: www.dynafile.com
About Adobe Acrobat Sign
Adobe Acrobat Sign, part of Adobe Document Cloud, is a global leader in secure electronic signatures. Designed for ease of use, speed, and compliance, Adobe Acrobat Sign helps organizations digitally transform their document processes. With integrations across Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and now DynaFile, Adobe Acrobat Sign supports millions of users worldwide in creating efficient, legally binding, and fully auditable digital workflows.
Learn more: www.adobe.com/sign
Media Contact
Brock Kane, Blue Ribbon Technologies, 1 303-459-2078, [email protected], https://www.dynafile.com
