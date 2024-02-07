DynaMed® Named 2024 Best in KLAS for Clinical Decision Support

The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. Post this

KLAS CEO Adam Gale says, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

DynaMed Editor in Chief Peter Oettgen MD, FACC, FAHA, FACP, says KLAS Research provides the honest, insightful feedback that vendors need to develop useful products for health care professionals. "DynaMed is designed and customized with today's clinician in mind. DynaMed's #1 ranking in the Best in KLAS report demonstrates that we are meeting the needs of health care professionals at the point of care."

