Dynamic Decisions Launches: Accounting firm built on relationships, vulnerability and heart

Dynamic Decisions, a newly launched accounting firm, is taking a different approach in the space with a focus on two things that usually aren't associated with accountants: collaboration and vulnerability. For the business owners that want an outsourced accountant to feel like part of their team, Dynamic Decisions will use this relationship based approach to uncover business problems faster, and unlock profitability for small and medium sized businesses.

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Decisions has announced that it is open for business as of now as it looks to bring a different type of accounting firm to Dallas and beyond. Dynamic Decisions performs bookkeeping, accounting, and fractional CFO services for clients in the services industries, bookstores and book sellers, and coffee shops and coffee roasters. Dynamic Decisions is bringing a unique approach to accounting by focusing on building collaborative relationships with small-medium sized business owners. Founder Ron Hearn, CPA, brings considerable client service experience to his vision.