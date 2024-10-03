Dynamic Decisions Launches: Accounting firm built on relationships, vulnerability and heart

Dynamic Decisions, a newly launched accounting firm, is taking a different approach in the space with a focus on two things that usually aren't associated with accountants: collaboration and vulnerability. For the business owners that want an outsourced accountant to feel like part of their team, Dynamic Decisions will use this relationship based approach to uncover business problems faster, and unlock profitability for small and medium sized businesses.
DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Decisions has announced that it is open for business as of now as it looks to bring a different type of accounting firm to Dallas and beyond. Dynamic Decisions performs bookkeeping, accounting, and fractional CFO services for clients in the services industries, bookstores and book sellers, and coffee shops and coffee roasters. Dynamic Decisions is bringing a unique approach to accounting by focusing on building collaborative relationships with small-medium sized business owners. Founder Ron Hearn, CPA, brings considerable client service experience to his vision.
"There are plenty of firms out there that cater to the type of business owner that only wants to talk to their accountant around tax time. That is not me. I'm looking to talk to business owners on an ongoing basis about the problems keeping them up at night, and help them achieve the goals and life that they want for themselves and their families. I'm not a vendor, I'm an advocate and a fighter for the people I choose to work with."
Dynamic Decisions plans to accomplish its goals by only working with select clients in select industries, allowing for more time and collaboration with each client. Dynamic Decisions has built a website that explains its processes, ideal clients, and core values, visit www.dynamicdecisions.io for more information.
