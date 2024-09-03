Dynamic Duo Launch Caring Transitions Franchise to Serve Families in Milwaukee

"This business solves a problem that many in our generation are facing. It's not just about helping seniors and families through a difficult time, but also about honoring their possessions in a respectful and meaningful way" Post this

Erica Elia, a well-established business owner known for her successful venture, Classy Girl Cupcakes, brings years of community involvement and local business experience to this new endeavor. "I found Caring Transitions after the passing of my mother. Helping my father sort through decades of memories in our family home opened my eyes to the emotional and physical toll that this process can take. After months of work, I realized there had to be a better way, which led me to discover Caring Transitions," says Erica.

Erica's personal journey resonates with many families who are balancing the care of both aging parents and growing children. "This business solves a problem that many in our generation are facing. It's not just about helping seniors and families through a difficult time, but also about honoring their possessions in a respectful and meaningful way," she adds.

Liz Beeghly, a longtime CTBids customer, shares a similar passion for the service. Her background includes urban planning, master gardener, kitten fostering, and caring for her now adult special needs daughter, which has opened her heart to helping other vulnerable populations like seniors.

"I've been a fan of CTBids for years," said Liz. "When Erica brought up the idea of opening a franchise, I immediately thought of my own experience with my grandparents' estate. Most of their treasured possessions didn't find a new home and ended up in the trash. With Caring Transitions, we can ensure that these items are cherished by new owners who truly appreciate them."

CTBids is an innovative online auction platform created by Caring Transitions that specializes in the sale of personal belongings from estate sales, downsizing events, and other transitions. It provides a platform where cherished items find new homes, allowing sellers to maximize their return while offering buyers unique and valuable finds.

Together, Erica and Liz are committed to environmental sustainability and reducing waste. Their goal is to recycle, repurpose, and donate as much as possible, keeping items out of landfills and giving them a second life.

Their combined experience and passion for helping others are evident in their approach to this new venture. "Our mission is to make these transitions as stress-free as possible while ensuring that our clients feel supported, respected, and cared for," says Liz.

The duo has already begun making an impact in the community. Erica's extensive network, built through years of running a successful business, has provided a strong foundation for their new venture. "Just by announcing our new business on social media, we've received overwhelming support. People are reaching out, eager to connect and work with us, whether as clients, partners, or employees," Erica notes.

"We are so thrilled to welcome both Liz and Erica into the world of Caring Transitions and to help strengthen and continue to build up our brand presence in the state of Wisconsin," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their commitment to serving their community and providing high-quality, compassionate care aligns perfectly with the mission of Caring Transitions. We are confident they will make a significant positive impact in the area."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 325 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property.

