Dynamic Educators First Opens One-of-a-Kind Training Program for Related Services Educators to Become Independent Contractors and Agency Owners; Unveils Award

"Our comprehensive curriculum equips practitioners with the tools they need to build their own agencies while achieving their dreams of financial freedom and professional fulfillment." Tweet this

Miguel Salinas, co-founder of Dynamic Educators First, said, "DEF's new training program represents a groundbreaking opportunity for educators to embrace independence and thrive as elite contractors. Our comprehensive curriculum equips practitioners with the tools they need to build their own agencies while achieving their dreams of financial freedom and professional fulfillment."

The DEF EDUpreneur Blueprint begins with "What is Your Why?" where participants establish a strong foundation for their journey as independent educators, recognize the scarcity of educational professionals, and explore the differences between district employees and independent practitioners. Subsequent weeks cover essential topics such as building a business foundation, utilizing the SEMI-analysis approach for self-awareness and team building, establishing a strong brand identity, navigating business finances, and expanding from an independent elite contractor to an agency owner.

There has been a significant shortage of related services educators such as school psychologists, social workers, and speech pathologists in the US for several years. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends "A ratio of one school psychologist per 500 students in order to provide comprehensive school psychological services. Current data estimates a national ratio of 1:1211; however, great variability exists among states, with some states approaching a ratio of 1:5000."

Independent contractors in education's related services help to improve this ratio as they can serve more students, families, and communities than their district employee counterparts. They also do this with less stress and significantly higher financial compensation, improving their quality of life and giving them more time to spend with their families.

As part of DEF's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the dedication of educators, they are unveiling the "Heart Award." This prestigious award honors school psychologists and social workers who demonstrate selfless commitment while nurturing young minds, fostering resilience, and making a positive impact on students and communities.

"The Heart Award is a testament to the dedication of school psychologists and social workers who go above and beyond to support and uplift their students," said DEF Co-founder Damo Jelani. "We are excited to honor these distinguished educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our communities."

The award winner will receive a $400 gift card, an engraved award, and a gift basket. Nominations for this award are now open and being accepted here. DEF seeks nominations from educators, parents, students, and the community for a school psychologist or social worker they believe deserves this award.

About Dynamic Educators First

Dynamic Educators First, founded by Miguel Salinas and Damo Jelani, is a business consulting firm that trains professionals in education's related services field to revolutionize their careers as independent contractors, gaining financial freedom and unparalleled flexibility in their work. Their flagship program, DEF EDUpreneur Blueprint, includes weekly virtual classes, detailed instructions, coaching, and mentorship as participants also learn to become owners of their own educational agency. For more information, visit https://dynamiceducatorsfirst.com/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Dynamic Educators First