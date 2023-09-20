Dynamic Health™ Releases Pediatric Behavioral Health Content

We hope that by putting these new Dynamic Health skills and clinical decision support topics into the hands of the clinicians, they will feel more equipped and empowered to give these pediatric patients the care they need. Tweet this

EBSCO Senior Managing Section Editor for Pediatrics, Penny Neal, PhD, CPNP, CPMHS, says that the team at Dynamic Health recognized the rapidly growing need to equip health care professionals with MBH support tools at the point of care. "Given the lack of behavioral health hospitals in the U.S. and the emergence of pediatric behavioral health dedicated areas popping up in hospitals, we assessed there was a gap related to this type of content. We hope that by putting these new Dynamic Health skills and clinical decision support topics into the hands of the clinicians, they will feel more equipped and empowered to give these pediatric patients the care they need."

For more information on Dynamic Health, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/health-care/products/dynamic-health.

