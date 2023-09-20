Dynamic Health™ Releases Pediatric Behavioral Health Content

~ New Content Aims to Meet Growing Need for Pediatric Mental Health Support ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental and behavioral health (MBH) emergency room visits for pediatric patients continue to rise in the U.S. In response to this growing crisis, Dynamic Health™, EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO)'s evidence-based skill and competency development tool, has developed a new set of pediatric behavioral health content to support health care providers working with youth experiencing mental and behavioral health issues across the continuum of care, including emergency room and urgent care settings.
Approximately 13-20 percent of children and adolescents in the U.S. experience a mental health issue every year, according to the National Research Council and Institute of Medicine. There is a significant lack of capacity in the health care system to manage MBH pediatric patients and a lack of space and resources in emergency services, where these patients and their parents often seek care. Dynamic Health now includes new content for health care providers, with skills including Educating about Depression in Pediatric Patients, Boarding Pediatric Behavioral Health Patients in the Emergency Department and Conducting a Mental Health History in Children and Adolescents, as well as Clinical Decision Support topics including Reactive Attachment Disorder- Pediatric, Conduct Disorder - Pediatric and Oppositional Defiant Disorder – Pediatric.
EBSCO Senior Managing Section Editor for Pediatrics, Penny Neal, PhD, CPNP, CPMHS, says that the team at Dynamic Health recognized the rapidly growing need to equip health care professionals with MBH support tools at the point of care. "Given the lack of behavioral health hospitals in the U.S. and the emergence of pediatric behavioral health dedicated areas popping up in hospitals, we assessed there was a gap related to this type of content. We hope that by putting these new Dynamic Health skills and clinical decision support topics into the hands of the clinicians, they will feel more equipped and empowered to give these pediatric patients the care they need."
