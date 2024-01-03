Dynamic Partnership Formed As Two Roads Development Collaborates With Newly Debuted Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Alongside Azure And Luxus Developments

Two Roads Development Joins Forces with Billion-Dollar Project to Optimize Marketing Efforts and Lead Communication Strategies Set to Redefine Branded Residential Excellence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Seasons, a leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential communities, together with Azure Resorts & Hotels and Luxus Developments, establish a synergistic collaboration with Two Roads Development to welcome residents to the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in 2026.

"We are honored to partner with Two Roads Development, a firm with extensive experience in branded residential offerings and marketing efforts throughout the United States," states Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "Given Two Roads Development's commitment to the highest standards of luxury living and their track record of enhancing properties through their attention to location, architecture, amenities, and services, we couldn't have found a more suitable partner to ensure the continued success of this project."

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will mark the debut of residential towers in Henderson set within the MacDonald Highlands community, a private 12-acre oasis just minutes from world-class entertainment, fine dining and upscale shopping of Las Vegas. The new project will comprise 171 high-rise residences with panoramic Strip views offering a cosmopolitan lifestyle with contemporary desert design, resort-inspired amenities and fully-serviced luxury living marked by Four Seasons' intentional and genuine care.

"We are thrilled to be a part of another exceptional Four Seasons project and to bring its first ground-up residences to life in the esteemed Macdonald Highlands community," states developer Taylor Collins, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development. "Positioned in one of the most vibrant destinations in the United States, the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas' remarkable sales achievements underscore the strong market demand and set the stage to establish a new benchmark for living in Las Vegas."

Four Seasons Private Residences has contracted with Douglas Elliman Direct Marketing. The developer has an exclusive dedicated inside sales team and newly opened Discovery Studio located inside of MacDonald Highlands to support the sales of the project.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

The two-tower project will be designed by architectural visionaries with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) and the contemporary residences will range from 2,279 to 8,349 interior square feet and 627 to 3,555 exterior square feet, offering expansive indoor and outdoor living space with sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and McCullough Mountain range. Residences will feature thoughtful, turnkey touchpoints including semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully-furnished interiors. Wimberly Interiors selected superior designer finishes and fixtures with a rich palette of options, including epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Each residence will offer customizable terraces equipped with outdoor kitchens, social gathering spaces and dining areas, extending owners' seamless indoor-outdoor living and style.

The new luxury residences will also feature a signature restaurant for residents and locals to enjoy everyday dining, special occasions and much more right at their doorstep. The restaurant will anchor the community with an incomparable culinary offering complemented by unobstructed scenery, al fresco dining options and a culinary experience featuring ranch, farm and sea-centric cuisine alongside an elevated selection of cocktails.

Under the guidance of a Director of Residences and a dedicated Four Seasons team, residents will indulge in a service-rich environment that includes a 24-hour concierge. This comprehensive concierge service offers a range of a la carte options, including pet and car services, catering to the specific needs and preferences of each resident. Additionally, residents will have access to premier amenities such as signature dining experiences, private chef services, in-residence wine cellars, and the option to rent a private wine room in the north tower. The development also features multi-level resort-style pools for residents to enjoy, as well as a library located in the foyer of each building. Additionally, a screening room is available for residents' entertainment and leisure. These exceptional amenities ensure a luxurious and enriching living experience for the residents.

Homeowners will have the privilege of experiencing one of the most expansive wellness facilities offered by the brand, spanning over 6,000 square feet. This state-of-the-art facility includes a full-service fitness and wellness center thoughtfully designed by Harley Pasternak, a renowned fitness expert. In addition, it is equipped with a dedicated yoga and pilates room, allowing residents to engage in various fitness practices. The extensive spa amenities include a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, lap pool, multiple private treatment rooms and personal training offerings.

Residents will have the exclusive opportunity to join the community's members-only country club DragonRidge. In addition to the scenic walking and biking trails available throughout the community, the club offers private access to exceptional golf, swim, and tennis facilities.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is now accepting ownership inquiries, with homes starting from USD 3.5 million. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at [email protected] | (702) 630-6000.

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.

The firm's current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami's Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami's Edgewater district. Learn more at www.tworoadsre.com.

About Azure Resorts & Hotels:

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com.

About Luxus Developments:

Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences:

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with more than 65% of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons' legendary people and service with bespoke hotel and resort-style amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About MacDonald Highlands:

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is located within the esteemed MacDonald Highlands community just outside the buzzing Las Vegas strip. Situated at the foothills of the McCullough Mountains, MacDonald Highlands is a collection of luxury homes and residences with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline coupled with upscale amenities and attractions. Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is less than a thirty-minute drive to the Las Vegas city center, and just 10 miles from the city's Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran), making the residences an ideal year-round hub or weekend destination.

