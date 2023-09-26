Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK V18.4 Unveils Powerful New Features for Enhanced Security and Customizability

This latest update introduces a range of new features and improvements that further solidify Dynamic Web TWAIN's reputation as the leading document-scanning solution in the market. Tweet this

In this release, Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK places an even stronger emphasis on data security. The following enhancements have been made:

Advanced Encryption Algorithm: Dynamic Web TWAIN has strengthened local cache security by implementing a new encryption algorithm. This algorithm ensures that data stored in the local cache is better protected by changing encryption keys under different sessions.

Security Review of Third-Party Libraries: To maintain the highest standards of security, Dynamic Web TWAIN now conducts regular security reviews of third-party libraries incorporated into the SDK. This ongoing process ensures that the SDK remains resilient against emerging threats.

Improved Customizability:

Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK v18.4 introduces new features that enhance its flexibility, making it even more adaptable to diverse scanning and imaging needs while streamlining the document scanning and editing experience:

Advanced Blank Page Detection: This release introduces a more robust blank page detection method with IsBlankImageAsync(). Users can customize sensitivity levels, allowing them to overlook minor marks or disregard background patterns based on specific circumstances. This feature enhances the accuracy of document scanning and processing.

Easily Extract Selected Area: With the introduction of the brand-new OutputSelectedAreaAsync() function, users can now export selected image areas to either a blob or base64 format. This powerful capability allows users to edit any selected area without modifying the original image, enabling greater control over document editing and manipulation.

Customizable Selection Box: Users now have the ability to tailor the appearance of the rectangular selection box when choosing image areas within both the Viewer and Image Editor. This includes modifying the in-viewer selection indicator's color, border width, and line dash, offering greater visual customization options to suit individual preferences.

Flexible Installation Location: System administrators will appreciate the added flexibility this new property provides. It allows for hosting the dist folder at a remote location other than the local project folder, facilitating smoother deployment and management of the SDK.

Getting Started

Getting started with a deployment can be done in a handful of steps. Developers can download and install Dynamic Web TWAIN Edition version 18.4 from the Dynamsoft website, including a trial version. A 30-day trial license comes with the installer.

About Dynamic Web TWAIN

The Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK provides cross-browser and cross-platform document scanning support for web applications. Developers need only write a handful of lines of JavaScript code to enable document scanning, uploading, editing, and processing. This turns otherwise months of work into just days. The SDK works across Android®, iOS®, Linux®, macOS® or Windows® devices.

Pricing and Availability

Dynamsoft's Dynamic Web TWAIN version 18.4 SDK is now available. It can be purchased and downloaded at the company's website. A Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK is also offered to create barcode reading applications. Finally, a Dynamsoft Label Recognition SDK provides a fast method to localize and extract critical data on the common store or warehouse tags using OCR. Full pricing information can be requested at the website. Multiple award-winning technical support channels are offered with an SDK purchase including, email, live chat, web meetings, and phone.

About Dynamsoft Corp.

Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, and a Label Recognition SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader, and OCR extraction applications requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. Dynamsoft is an ISO 27001-certified organization and an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Donna, Dynamsoft Corporation, 1-604-605-5491, [email protected], www.dynamsoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Dynamsoft Corporation