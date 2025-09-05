Dynamics Connections Expands ERP Partner Programs for 2026

New Finance & Supply Chain Management Track Joins Dedicated Business Central and Great Plains Semesters. Continuing Acumatica program and multiple ERP Loyalty Discount program.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamics Connections, the premier bridge between ERP value-added resellers (VARs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), today announced a major expansion of its 2026 partner engagement lineup. In direct response to requests from finance and supply-chain management leaders, Dynamics Connections will launch a new D365 Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM) program, alongside revamped, ERP-focused semesters for D365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains.

"Over the years, our community has told us they want deeper, more specialized support for each ERP solution," said Carol Livingston, President of Dynamics Connections and host of the ISV Talks podcast, "By splitting our Business Central and Great Plains sessions into dedicated semesters and then adding an F&SCM track, we're empowering VARs and ISVs to dive into the areas that matter most to their customers."

2026 Program Highlights

Finance & Supply Chain Management (New) Semester

A brand-new curriculum designed to bring ISVs and VARs together around the latest D365 F&SCM innovative add-on software.

Business Central Semester

An in-depth series focusing exclusively on D365 Business Central compatible ISVs.

Great Plains Semester

Dedicated sessions covering Microsoft Dynamics GP roadmap, cross-platform integrations and the move-to-the-cloud journey.

Ongoing Acumatica Semester

Continued collaboration between Acumatica VARs and ISVs, featuring quarterly meetings and one-on-one introductions.

Multi-ERP Loyalty Discount

Special package pricing for ISVs who participate in multiple Dynamics Connections programs, taking advantage of their broad ecosystem investment.

Proven Success in the ERP Ecosystem

Since its founding, Dynamics Connections has facilitated more than 10,250 successful business introductions between ISVs and VARs. Repeat engagement from satisfied ISVs underscores the company's commitment to delivering measurable results and lasting relationships.

About Dynamics Connections

Dynamics Connections specializes in connecting Microsoft Dynamics and Acumatica partners through curated introductions, educational programs, and strategic marketing support. Led by industry veteran Carol Livingston, the company empowers ERP VARs and ISVs to accelerate revenue, deepen technical expertise, and expand their partner networks.

For more information or to register for 2026 programs, visit https://dynamicsconnections.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

BRIAN LIVINGSTON, Dynamics Connections, 1 3602814646, [email protected], https://www.dynamicsconnections.com/

SOURCE Dynamics Connections