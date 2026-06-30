Dynamiks Adds the Time Dimension to CRM. Every Action Gets a Value, Every Deal a Trajectory.

Nothing that matters in sales is standing still, yet every CRM is a picture. Add time, and data points become understanding. That is the difference between recording your pipeline and steering it. Post this

Two measurements appear, and both exist only once time is in the picture. Impact, the dollar value of every action, including the cost of doing nothing. And Momentum, the velocity of every deal. Time is money is the oldest line in sales. Dynamiks is the first to measure both sides of it.

Like ours, the Quarterback's brain has two sides. The left, a large language model, reasons in language. The right, built on deep reinforcement learning, captures time, learning the optimal sales policies that win deals.

Capturing time is what enables a sales team to win. It delivers the three conditions for success that a static CRM cannot: Feedback, through a live leaderboard that ranks reps by the value they create; Foresight, to see where every deal is heading before it slips; and Agency, to act on what works and let go of what does not.

"Nothing that matters in sales is standing still, yet every CRM is a picture," said Nicolas Maquaire, co-founder and CEO of Dynamiks. "Add time, and data points become understanding. That is the difference between recording your pipeline and steering it."

Dynamiks does not replace the CRM, it augments it. It installs with no migration, learns from the data already there, and is ready to act in days. Same CRM. Smarter sales teams. More deals closed.

About Dynamiks

Dynamiks adds the time dimension to CRM. Its agent, the Quarterback, measures the Impact of every action and the Momentum of every deal, augmenting Salesforce and HubSpot. The company was founded by Nicolas Maquaire, whose previous startup EntropySoft was acquired by Salesforce, and Cédric Moitrier, his former colleague there. Dynamiks operates between San Francisco and Paris.

Media Contact

Nicolas Maquaire, Dynamiks, 1 4158158229, [email protected], dynamiks.ai

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SOURCE Dynamiks