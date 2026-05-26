Like a brain, the Quarterback has two sides. One reasons in language, the other learns the patterns of how your business actually operates. Two AIs in dialogue, producing something no AI has produced before. Post this

"Salesforce is where the world's revenue flows. For the first time, you can see a Salesforce opportunity from the moment it's created, through every move it makes, to the moment it closes won," said Nicolas Maquaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamiks.ai. "The Quarterback has a brain like ours. One side reasons in language. The other learns the patterns of how your business actually operates. Two AIs in dialogue, producing something no AI has produced before."

Dynamiks doesn't replace the CRM. It augments it. With the Salesforce integration, the Quarterback now learns from millions of rows of pipeline activity, infers the operational signature of each customer's business, and exposes what he sees in Slack and in the browser.

Early access trials are now open for revenue teams using Salesforce, alongside the existing HubSpot offering. The integration deploys in minutes, learns from existing CRM data, and is ready to act in days. For teams that want to evaluate without sharing data, Incognito mode provides full functionality with complete privacy.

Dynamiks.ai builds the operational intelligence layer for revenue execution, the Agentic Pipeline. A new generation of AI coworkers, starting with the Quarterback. He augments CRM with two measurements that have never existed before, Impact and Momentum, and gives revenue teams the clarity they need to focus on what they do best: building trust and relationships. Dynamiks was founded by Nicolas Maquaire, whose previous startup EntropySoft was acquired by Salesforce, and Cédric Moitrier, his former colleague there. Both are veterans of the CRM industry.

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Press, Dynamiks AI, 1 4158158229, [email protected], https://www.dynamiks.ai/

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SOURCE Dynamiks AI