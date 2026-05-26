Dynamiks Brings the Agentic Pipeline, a New Generation of AI Coworkers, to Salesforce

A new generation of AI coworkers, powered by two AIs working together, who know the pipeline inside out and improve revenue execution.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamiks.ai today announced general availability of its Salesforce integration. CRMs record what happens. Dynamiks shows you what it means. The Quarterback, a coworker who understands the Momentum of every deal, measures performance in real time, and improves how revenue teams execute, is now available to every sales team operating on Salesforce. He learns continuously, getting sharper the longer he operates.
The Quarterback augments your CRM with Impact, the dollar value of every action, and Momentum, the velocity of every deal. Inaction also has a price, because doing nothing quietly loses ground. Sales reps and managers ask him any operational question and get a live, accurate answer. Revenue Operations replaces pre-built dashboards and refresh cycles with continuous, conversational access to the operational truth of the business. Reps see acceleration before it becomes a quota beat. Managers see the whole team's Momentum, in real time, not in next month's report.
"Salesforce is where the world's revenue flows. For the first time, you can see a Salesforce opportunity from the moment it's created, through every move it makes, to the moment it closes won," said Nicolas Maquaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamiks.ai. "The Quarterback has a brain like ours. One side reasons in language. The other learns the patterns of how your business actually operates. Two AIs in dialogue, producing something no AI has produced before."
Dynamiks doesn't replace the CRM. It augments it. With the Salesforce integration, the Quarterback now learns from millions of rows of pipeline activity, infers the operational signature of each customer's business, and exposes what he sees in Slack and in the browser.
Early access trials are now open for revenue teams using Salesforce, alongside the existing HubSpot offering. The integration deploys in minutes, learns from existing CRM data, and is ready to act in days. For teams that want to evaluate without sharing data, Incognito mode provides full functionality with complete privacy.
Dynamiks.ai builds the operational intelligence layer for revenue execution, the Agentic Pipeline. A new generation of AI coworkers, starting with the Quarterback. He augments CRM with two measurements that have never existed before, Impact and Momentum, and gives revenue teams the clarity they need to focus on what they do best: building trust and relationships. Dynamiks was founded by Nicolas Maquaire, whose previous startup EntropySoft was acquired by Salesforce, and Cédric Moitrier, his former colleague there. Both are veterans of the CRM industry.
Media Contact
Press, Dynamiks AI, 1 4158158229, [email protected], https://www.dynamiks.ai/
SOURCE Dynamiks AI
Share this article