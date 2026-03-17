Dynamiks.ai Introduces the Quarterback: The First Fully Autonomous AI Agent Enabling the Agentic Pipeline

The AI coworker who knows your pipeline inside out, augments your HubSpot CRM, always has the answers and acts.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decades of research in human performance point to the same three requirements for success: Feedback, Foresight, and Agency. Sales teams have never had any of them in real-time, not from their CRM, not from Analytics. The Quarterback changes that. By modeling the sales process, it introduces two new measurements: Impact, the real-time dollar amount of every action, and Momentum, the velocity of every deal. This is the agentic pipeline. Today, Dynamiks.ai opens early access to the Quarterback, delivering unprecedented clarity to the sales process.