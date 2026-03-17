Dynamiks.ai Introduces the Quarterback: The First Fully Autonomous AI Agent Enabling the Agentic Pipeline

The AI coworker who knows your pipeline inside out, augments your HubSpot CRM, always has the answers and acts.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decades of research in human performance point to the same three requirements for success: Feedback, Foresight, and Agency. Sales teams have never had any of them in real-time, not from their CRM, not from Analytics. The Quarterback changes that. By modeling the sales process, it introduces two new measurements: Impact, the real-time dollar amount of every action, and Momentum, the velocity of every deal. This is the agentic pipeline. Today, Dynamiks.ai opens early access to the Quarterback, delivering unprecedented clarity to the sales process.
"Every sales professional now has a coworker who knows their pipeline inside out, learns from the result of every action, and over time discovers the actions that win deals. Where do I stand? Where is this deal going? What needs my attention right now? The Quarterback knows, and the more it sees, the better it gets. Humans build relationships. The Quarterback handles everything else," said Nicolas Maquaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamiks.ai.
Early access trials are now open for sales teams using HubSpot. The Quarterback augments the CRM with measurements that have never existed before. It connects in minutes, learns from existing CRM data, and is ready to act in days. For teams that want to evaluate without sharing their data, Incognito mode provides full functionality with complete privacy. No risk, full clarity from day one.
Dynamiks.ai is an AI sales intelligence company building the first agentic pipeline. The Quarterback gives sales professionals the clarity they need to focus on what they do best: building trust and relationships. It was founded by Nicolas Maquaire, whose previous startup was acquired by Salesforce, and Cédric Moitrier, both veterans of the CRM industry.
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Press, Dynamiks.ai, 1 (415) 326-4320, [email protected], https://www.dynamiks.ai/
SOURCE Dynamiks.ai
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