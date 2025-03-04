Dynamis Power Solutions Delivers First DT-24 Mobile Power Plant

Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC ("Dynamis") proudly announces the delivery of the first of its kind DT24 Mobile Power Plant capable of 24MW of power at 13.8kV. This highly versatile package solution will be initially utilizated in the rapidly expanding E-Frac market.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC ("Dynamis") proudly announces the delivery of the first of its kind DT24 Mobile Power Plant capable of 24MW of power at 13.8kV. This highly versatile package solution will be initially utilized in the rapidly expanding E-Frac market.
The DT24 Mobile Power Plant utilizes a two trailer design for transport and operations. This innovative design allows for greater efficiency by eliminating the need for a crane or forklift onsite during mobilization and demobilization that are critical for fracking operations. This design provides Dynamis the unrivaled capability of deployment in as little as 8 hours for reliable power.
The DT24 product has many engineered and operational benefits that extend beyond the E-Frac market. The package is designed for low maintenance and easy of service; the DT24 is a complete power plant solution without the traditional requirements for significant civil works on site. The DT24 can operate on gas and liquid fuels, including field gas, CNG, and LNG. An optional water injection package is available to further reduce emissions.
This strategic product offering deepens the commitment from Dynamis, as a disruptive innovator and trusted partner that provides vertically integrated solutions to the energy markets. This product offering fills a gap within the markets and is a prime example of how Dynamis continually engineers and develops transformative power solutions.
"The DT24 is a welcomed package addition into the Dynamis Power Solutions product offerings," said Matthew Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamis. "The DT24 Mobile Power Plant fills a significant requirement in the power and E-frac markets and builds upon the success of the Dynamis DT35. As with all our product additions, we are confident about expanding and achieving new heights of operational success with innovation. Current power package deployments from Dynamis exceed 1.3GWs of mobile power solutions."
For more information about Dynamis and the DT24 Mobile Power Plant, please visit www.dynamisps.com
About Beusa Investments:
Beusa Investments, LLC is a family of companies encompassing Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC, Accelerated Mobile Power, LLC, Mertz Integration, LLC and Evolution Well Services Operating, LLC who are all innovative disruptors and trusted partners providing vertically integrated solutions to the energy and power markets.
