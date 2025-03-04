Dynamis Power Solutions Delivers First DT-24 Mobile Power Plant

The DT24 Mobile Power Plant fills a significant requirement in the power and E-frac markets and builds upon the success of the Dynamis DT35. Post this

The DT24 product has many engineered and operational benefits that extend beyond the E-Frac market. The package is designed for low maintenance and easy of service; the DT24 is a complete power plant solution without the traditional requirements for significant civil works on site. The DT24 can operate on gas and liquid fuels, including field gas, CNG, and LNG. An optional water injection package is available to further reduce emissions.

This strategic product offering deepens the commitment from Dynamis, as a disruptive innovator and trusted partner that provides vertically integrated solutions to the energy markets. This product offering fills a gap within the markets and is a prime example of how Dynamis continually engineers and develops transformative power solutions.

"The DT24 is a welcomed package addition into the Dynamis Power Solutions product offerings," said Matthew Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamis. "The DT24 Mobile Power Plant fills a significant requirement in the power and E-frac markets and builds upon the success of the Dynamis DT35. As with all our product additions, we are confident about expanding and achieving new heights of operational success with innovation. Current power package deployments from Dynamis exceed 1.3GWs of mobile power solutions."

For more information about Dynamis and the DT24 Mobile Power Plant, please visit www.dynamisps.com

About Beusa Investments:

Beusa Investments, LLC is a family of companies encompassing Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC, Accelerated Mobile Power, LLC, Mertz Integration, LLC and Evolution Well Services Operating, LLC who are all innovative disruptors and trusted partners providing vertically integrated solutions to the energy and power markets.

Media Contact

Joseph Groom, Dynamis Power Solutions, 1 (281) 296 - 1500, [email protected], dynamisps.com

SOURCE Dynamis Power Solutions