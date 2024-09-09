Dynamsoft Announces Document Viewer SDK Version 2.0 with Enhanced Annotation Capabilities and Customizable UI

"These enhancements offer a comprehensive solution for managing, personalizing and protecting PDF documents. This is also a very important for our existing customers, because they can now build powerful document management tools that are seamlessly integrated with other Dynamsoft SDKs." Post this

This powerful annotation feature is applicable in many industries. For instance, in healthcare, patient reports and test results can be scanned into the EHR and physicians can now add their own annotated insights, enabling clarification and enhancing collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

In logistics, delivery notes can be scanned in and stamped before filing. In legal, HR and medical scenarios, sensitive information can also be redacted from scanned documents to protect individual privacy.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Diverse Annotation Types: Dynamsoft Document Viewer SDK now supports a wide array of annotation types including Rectangle, Ellipse, Polygon, Polyline, Line, Ink, TextBox, Watermark, Stamp and Image insertion.

Enhanced Annotation Management:

Customizable Toolbar and Palette: Configure annotation controls to tailor the toolbar, palette, and default annotation styles to specific customer solutions.

Real-Time Editing: Add, select, delete, drag, resize, and rotate annotations directly in the UI with real-time style adjustments using the palette.

Flexible UI Configuration: Customize the user interface with new built-in configurable elements.

Document Security: Dynamsoft Document Viewer SDK version 2.0 introduces vital enhancements to document security and branding with password-protected PDF saving and watermarking capabilities. These features provide users with advanced options to safeguard sensitive information and reinforce document ownership.

" We are thrilled to announce the release of Dynamsoft Document Viewer SDK version 2.0, as these enhancements offer a comprehensive solution for managing, personalizing and protecting PDF documents, This is also a very important for our existing customers, because they can now build powerful document management tools that are seamlessly integrated with other Dynamsoft SDKs," commented Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft.

Pricing and Availability

Dynamsoft Document Viewer V2.0 SDK is now available and can be purchased and downloaded from the Dynamsoft website. Pricing varies by licensing type. Developers can test out the powerful new features by visiting the demo application or downloading a free, fully supported 30-day trial. The Document Viewer can be used in combination with Dynamsoft's flagship Dynamic Web TWAIN document scanning SDK using traditional scanners or as part of the new Mobile Web Capture solution for scanning using mobile device cameras.

About Dynamsoft

Dynamsoft is a computer vision specialist, providing barcode reading and document capture solutions for enterprise developers. Dynamsoft's SDKs are optimized for accuracy and speed in the most challenging industrial settings.

Thousands of companies worldwide like FUJIFILM; Siemens, Fujitsu; GE; IBM and Lockheed Martin use Dynamsoft SDKs to digitize workflows and boost efficiency. The company has been providing enterprise-grade TWAIN software since 2003 through its flagship product Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK and is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group developing TWAIN standards. To learn more, visit https://www.dynamsoft.com/

Media Contact

Donna Wong, Dynamsoft, 1-604-605-5491, [email protected], www.dynamsoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Dynamsoft