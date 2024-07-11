Dynamsoft Announces the Release of Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK .NET MAUI Edition

"Build native, cross-platform mobile barcode scanning apps all in one framework with the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK MAUI Edition. Whether you are in retail, logistics, healthcare, or any other sector, our SDK delivers the versatility and robustness essential for achieving business success." Post this

Key Features:

Camera View Control: Implement mobile camera preview with a few lines of C# code.

Why MAUI?

.NET MAUI is Microsoft's flagship framework for creating native, cross-platform applications with a shared codebase. By integrating with MAUI, Dynamsoft is providing developers with the tools to leverage their existing .NET skills to build sophisticated mobile applications without having to compromise on performance or user experience. The .NET MAUI framework is also available for the Dynamsoft Document Normalizer and Dynamsoft Label Recognizer SDK.

"Build native, cross-platform mobile barcode scanning apps all in one framework with the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK MAUI Edition," commented Amy Gu, the CEO of Dynamsoft. "Whether you are in retail, logistics, healthcare, or any other sector, our SDK delivers the versatility and robustness essential for achieving business success."

Pricing and Availability

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK .NET MAUI Edition is now available and can be purchased and downloaded from the Dynamsoft website. Pricing varies by licensing type.

Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, a Document Normalizer SDK and a Label Recognizer SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader applications requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic workflows. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. Dynamsoft is an ISO 27001-certified organization and an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at https://www.dynamsoft.com.

