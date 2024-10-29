Dynamsoft Launches Python Edition of MRZ Scanner for Cross-Platform ID Scanning

"With the release of the Python Edition of our MRZ Scanner SDK, we're reinforcing our commitment to providing versatile, cross-platform data capture solutions," said Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft. Post this

Multi-Platform Support: Build powerful passport scanning applications on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Dynamsoft's SDK suite offers the flexibility to build scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly. For example, with the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK, developers can build fast, accurate ID scanning applications to read a variety of documents such as driver's licenses, MRZ passports, insurance cards, and boarding passes.

Example Usage Scenarios of MRZ scanner:

Airport Check-In: The MRZ Scanner streamlines passenger check-in by scanning the machine-readable zones (MRZ) on passports with precision and speed, reducing manual entry errors. With the new Python edition for Windows, Linux, and macOS, airlines and airport staff can deploy the solution cross-platform with a few lines of code. By integrating Dynamsoft's MRZ Scanner with other Dynamsoft SDKs, like the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader, airlines can develop a comprehensive system that handles both passenger identification and baggage checking, as well as boarding pass scanning, all within a unified workflow.

"With the release of the Python Edition of our MRZ Scanner SDK, we're reinforcing our commitment to providing versatile, cross-platform data capture solutions," said Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft. This new offering allows developers to build powerful, multi-platform ID scanning applications that integrate seamlessly with Dynamsoft's suite of SDKs, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and unparalleled accuracy for critical use cases such as airport check-ins and border control.

Pricing and Availability

The Dynamsoft MRZ Scanner SDK is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. To get detailed pricing information or request a free trial, please visit the MRZ Scanner SDK page or contact the Dynamsoft sales team. Dynamsoft also offers flexible licensing options to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

About Dynamsoft

Dynamsoft specializes in computer vision technology, empowering developers to build advanced capture solutions for barcodes, documents, and IDs. Its SDKs are designed for high accuracy and speed, even in the most challenging industrial environments. Trusted by global companies such as FUJIFILM, Siemens, Fujitsu, GE, IBM, and Lockheed Martin, Dynamsoft's solutions enable the digitization of workflows and boost operational efficiency. Since 2003, Dynamsoft has been a leader in enterprise-grade TWAIN software with its flagship Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK and is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group, contributing to TWAIN standards. Learn more at http://www.dynamsoft.com

Media Contact

Donna Wang, Dynamsoft Corporation, 1-604-605-5491, [email protected], www.dynamsoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE Dynamsoft Corporation