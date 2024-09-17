DYNICS Appoints Industry Veteran, Mike McCormack, as Vice President of Defense

McCormack will Drive Solutions in Support of the Department of the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DYNICS is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike McCormack as its Vice President of Defense. McCormack will be responsible for developing and promoting DYNICS Defense Group's computer hardware solutions across the Department of Defense (DoD).

A seasoned executive, McCormack has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge solutions for industrial and defense applications, including rackmount and embedded computing systems, enclosures, and wireless IoT solutions. He brings with him extensive leadership experience and an impressive track record of driving both innovation and exceptional revenue growth.

"Mike's strategic vision and customer-centric approach have played pivotal roles in his career accomplishments. We are thrilled to have him lead the work we're doing with DoD Program Offices and Defense Prime Contractors and look forward to further establishing manufacturers' representatives in support of our DoD customers," notes CEO Ed Gatt.

Prior to joining DYNICS, McCormack served as President & CEO of CP North America, where he led a full-scale company turnaround through the strategic overhaul of operations, sales, marketing, and engineering functions, and successfully navigated the company through an acquisition process. McCormack's executive journey has been marked by a commitment to innovation and sustainability and by notable achievements at companies like Intellipower Inc., Jonathan Engineered Solutions, and Emerson. His tenure at these companies was characterized by successful market expansion strategies and impactful leadership in sales and marketing efforts. As a Board Member of the Arizona Manufacturers Council and the Center for the Future Prescott, McCormack leverages his expertise to support regional manufacturing excellence and future-oriented community development.

"My leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in empowering teams, fostering mentorship, and embracing change management to drive performance. I look forward to hitting the ground running with this energetic team, driving awareness of DYNICS' world class solutions and growing our market share throughout the DoD," says McCormack.

McCormack's background is further distinguished by his military service as an Airborne Command Post Communications Systems Engineer flying on EC-135H's in the United States Air Force. This experience instilled in him a strong sense of discipline and strategic thinking which have become hallmarks of his professional ethos. McCormack's academic accomplishments include an MBA focused on International Business from The Open University and completion of a Certificate Program for Non-Professional ESOP Fiduciaries from the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego.

DYNICS traces its beginnings to 1988 with the founding of Ann Arbor Technologies. Established in 1997, DYNICS has 20 years of experience creating quality industrial hardware, data acquisition and visualization software, along with OT Cybersecurity solutions for the industrial marketplace. DYNICS proudly designs and builds industrial hardware in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and develops software and OT cybersecurity solutions from our headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Our products are proudly MADE IN AMERICA.

