DYNICS Showcasing All-American Made Software and Hardware for the Plant Floor at Automate 2025

The newest innovative solutions are crafted with precision and pride in the USA.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DYNICS has announced its participation in Automate 2025, showcasing its commitment to American manufacturing. Attendees can see cutting-edge hardware and software in action by visiting the DYNICS booth #4039. Even the booth was proudly constructed in the U.S.

At Automate 2025, DYNICS will build an OT network, and visitors can expect a series of functional demonstrations that tackle the challenges of today's industrial setting. The DYNICS team will address critical topics such as securing remote access to networked assets; identifying OT assets; visualizing and micro-segmenting the OT network; providing practical power management and PC Based automation solutions. Explore insights tailored for today's manufacturing landscape from lessons learned with our customers.

"We are excited to showcase our all-American-made products at such a pivotal event," said CEO Ed Gatt. "In this new age of manufacturing, it is more important than ever to focus on the value of American-made hardware and software. We are pleased that our commitment to quality and innovation continues to position us as a leader in delivering end-to-end technology for industrial spaces."

Attendees will also be able to preview new features of the ICS360.Defender line, which is designed to enhance operational efficiency and security. A targeted demo will focus on practical applications that empower manufacturers to optimize their processes, allowing users to see firsthand how DYNICS' American-made solutions can transform operations.

About DYNICS

DYNICS traces its beginnings to 1988 with the founding of Ann Arbor Technologies. Established in 1997, DYNICS has 20 years of experience creating quality industrial hardware, data acquisition and visualization software, along with OT Cybersecurity solutions for the industrial marketplace. DYNICS proudly designs and builds industrial hardware in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and develops software and OT cybersecurity solutions from our headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Our products are proudly MADE IN AMERICA.

Media Contact

Jenn Sherman, DYNICS, 1 (734) 677-6100, [email protected], https://dynics.com/

SOURCE DYNICS