DYNICS Welcomes Greg Jenkins to the Team to Drive Sales Efforts in the Southeast and Accelerate Cybersecurity Solutions for Customers

With demand on the rise for protective IT solutions, new senior hires will cultivate relationships

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DYNICS is excited to announce the addition of Greg Jenkins to its team as Regional Sales Manager of the Southeast. With over 25 years of industry experience, Jenkins is set to contribute to DYNICS' growth efforts in developing complete OT solutions to protect customers' operations in the utility and industrial space.

In his new role, Jenkins will drive sales strategies and foster relationships with clients, helping them implement cost-effective system designs to increase productivity across the plant floor. Jenkins brings extensive IT and cybersecurity expertise to the DYNICS team. His proven track record in sales and business development has been marked by the successful creation of new verticals and the opening of new markets. Throughout his career, he has closed dozens of seven- and eight-figure deals, showcasing his ability to drive revenue growth and collaborate across the industry.

An accomplished entrepreneur, Jenkins founded and managed an IT outsourced consultancy in Birmingham, AL, where he focused on product evaluations and contract negotiations. He was also on the founding team for a payments technology company in Dublin, Ireland, and played a significant role in restructuring a managed service provider consultancy in Huntsville, AL. Additionally, Jenkins served as Regional Sales Director for an emerging data center startup in the Southeast U.S.

"We are thrilled to have Greg join our team in this leadership role," said CEO Ed Gatt. "His proven success in technical sales and relationship building will be invaluable in helping us deliver end-to-end tech solutions for protecting our clients' critical infrastructure and in growing our footprint in the southeast."

Beyond his professional achievements, Jenkins is committed to his community. He is a former President and current member of the Technology Advisory Board for the University of Alabama-Birmingham's Collat School of Business. He created and chaired the MIS Annual Tech Expo, which supports IT scholarships within the Collat School. He is also a founding board member of the Cloud Security Alliance – Alabama Chapter.

About DYNICS

DYNICS traces its beginnings to 1988 with the founding of Ann Arbor Technologies. Established in 1997, DYNICS has 20 years of experience creating quality industrial hardware, data acquisition and visualization software, along with OT Cybersecurity solutions for the industrial marketplace. DYNICS proudly designs and builds industrial hardware in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and develops software and OT cybersecurity solutions from our headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Our products are proudly MADE IN AMERICA.

Media Contact

Jenn Sherman, DYNICS, 1 (734) 677-6100, [email protected], www.dynics.com

SOURCE DYNICS