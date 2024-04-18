E-Commerce Agency Color More Lines Announces Merger with The Master Agency to Form Unified E-Commerce Powerhouse

"This merger represents an exciting chapter in our journey as we join forces with The Master Agency to create a stronger, even more dynamic organization." Josh Levine, Managing Partner of Color More Lines. " Post this

In a marketplace where only 7% of the millions of brands on Amazon.com break $100,000/month in revenue, Color More Lines has helped 11 brands grow from $0 to $100,000/month on Amazon within 12 months leveraging the company's white glove service. Color More Lines has also helped other brands grow from $400,000/month to $800,000/month within 12 months.

The merger of Color More Lines and The Master Agency will bring together complementary Amazon expertise, resources, and market presence of both agencies to enhance customer experiences, expand product offerings, drive operational efficiencies, and help brands grow faster. By joining forces, the merger aims to deliver greater value to clients and their bottom line results.

"This merger represents an exciting chapter in our journey as we join forces with The Master Agency to create a stronger, even more dynamic organization," said Josh Levine, Managing Partner of Color More Lines. "Culture fit was paramount in our decision to merge and grow faster together."

"We will remain a boutique agency of only A players with a relentless focus on customer success," said Madeline Masterson, President of The Master Agency. "This merger is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to driving innovation and growth in the e-commerce space."

Key Merger Highlights:

Deep Amazon Experience: Customers can look forward to an even deeper knowledge base with the combined group experience of 33 Amazon experts with a collective 70 years of experience selling on Amazon, since Amazon started 20 years ago.





Operational Synergies: Through streamlining operations there will be improved efficiencies and increased time focused on helping brands grow faster. Color More Lines was never looking to grow bigger, just stronger. Larger agencies fall into the trap of selling clients with the "A Team" and fulfilling their services with their "C Team." There is only one small but mighty A team at Color More Lines.





Innovation and Growth: The merger will foster a culture of innovation, enabling Color More Lines to continue to stay ahead of market trends, capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive technology innovations to help our clients. Growth is fueled by taking great care of clients and their referrals which means there is no need for the traditional marketing and sales departments required by other larger agencies who churn through clients.





Commitment to Excellence: Both companies share a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and corporate responsibility. Together, Color More Lines will continue to uphold these values in all aspects of operations.

The merger will take place over the next 90 days. Upon completion, the combined entity will operate under Color More Lines with all Centers of Excellence and personnel intact, reflecting the shared vision and values of both companies.

For more information about the merger, visit Color More Lines at https://www.colormorelines.com/.

About Color More Lines

Color More Lines is a boutique e-commerce agency helping brands grow faster on Amazon, Walmart and other global e-commerce platforms. With a combined 50 years experience selling on Amazon and growing brands faster through our white glove service, we are not looking to be the biggest of Amazon account management firms, just the best. We are performance based with no long-term contracts and our success is tied to the success of our clients. Color More Lines is the top choice for highly differentiated brands that demand excellence and want to focus on growth and new product development vs the mechanics of e-commerce.

About The Master Agency

The Master Agency is a standout in the realm of Amazon agencies, known for its personalized service and tailored strategies that drive sales and enhance brand visibility. Led by a team of former-Amazonians and Amazon-sellers, they excel in crafting comprehensive solutions that navigate the complexities of the e-commerce landscape. With a commitment to continuous improvement, they stay ahead of trends and technologies, positioning clients for sustained success. Their integrity, transparency, and results-driven approach have earned them the trust and loyalty of a diverse clientele, making them a formidable partner for brands seeking excellence in the digital marketplace.

Media Contact:

Natalie Mikolich

[email protected]

561-414-4047

https://www.colormorelines.com/

SOURCE Color More Lines