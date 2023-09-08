E-Learning Proves It's Here To Stay As Education Company Climbs The Inc. 5000 List

"We've built more than just a company; we've created a team, a community – one bound together by the shared vision of transforming lives, unlocking potential, and revealing that building legacies is indeed possible." - David Sharpe, CEO of Legendary Marketer Tweet this

"We've built more than just a company; we've created a team, a community – one bound together by the shared vision of transforming lives, unlocking potential, and revealing that building legacies is indeed possible." - David Sharpe, CEO of Legendary Marketer

With the continued accolades that Legendary Marketer receives in creating quality, alternative education of transferable skills in the online space, a deeper story of our founder and CEO, David Sharpe not only continues to prove determination, grit, and consistency are crucial to entrepreneurial success but that culture and community are key to longevity.

David Sharpe has built a company that is 100% remote, with employees and contractors from all around the globe. Now with over 200 employees and contractors, Legendary Marketer continues to prove that focusing on hiring qualified talent over physical location as a requirement is the secret weapon to building a team culture that is unmatched. It's a company that is built on integrity and provides real solutions and strategies for the company's students.

Since March 2020, Legendary Marketer has interviewed a successful student from their program nearly every single weekday, with over 800 success stories and a waiting list of countless new legends waiting to tell their story.

Legendary Marketer truly is the leadership and entrepreneurship factory it claims to be.

Thousands of normal, everyday folks around the globe have turned their mess into a message, their struggles into their strengths, and are learning new skills to answer the call of the need for digital skills.

They're the real legends of Legendary Marketer.

Most of the traditional education systems train people how to become employees on the old, clunky, outdated hamster wheel. But at Legendary Marketer, students are learning real, valuable, transferable skills that will benefit them for years, even decades. And Legendary Marketer is poised to continue their growth as the E-learning age continues to expand.

Legendary Marketer and David Sharpe have proven to be the pioneer in high-quality, alternative education of digital marketing skills and will continue to dominate the space for years to come.

To experience Legendary Marketer for yourself, we recommend enrolling in their flagship 15-Day Online Business Builder Challenge: https://onlinebusinessbuilderchallenge.com

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

