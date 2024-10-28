E-rate Trends Report Highlights Need for Enhanced Funding and Support in Education

"We must prioritize expanding funding eligibility for cybersecurity services to protect our students and educators in an increasingly complex digital landscape." Post this

Key takeaways and comments from the report include:

E-rate's Vital Role: Over 88% of respondents affirmed that E-rate funding is essential in ensuring equitable access to internet services, particularly for underserved and rural communities.

"The E-rate program is crucial for modern education. This program ensures schools can access vital technology for student learning. From broadband to Wi-Fi, this funding bridges the digital divide, empowering students with equitable access to educational resources, fostering innovation, and ultimately, shaping a brighter future for students." - California School District

"We are a very small rural library. My county has very poor connectivity options. My library's Wi-Fi is used on a daily basis by people just sitting in their cars. The E-rate program has allowed a whole new group to be able to connect." - Rural Virginia Library

Cybersecurity Remains a Top Concern: With the launch of the FCC's $200 million Cybersecurity Pilot Program, protecting school networks is more critical than ever. Many respondents emphasized the increasing need for E-rate support in this area.

"Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a greater part of our budgeted dollars, and we could definitely use E-rate dollars to support our endpoint protection, network monitoring, firewalls and filtering." - Wisconsin School District

"On the current times, the cybersecurity issue is top priority for almost any industry, but for a school is almost impossible to pay for this matter with their limited resources." - Puerto Rico School

Rising Costs and Service Eligibility: As technology evolves, applicants are advocating for an expanded list of eligible services, with a significant focus on funding for cybersecurity and advanced networking tools.

"Our school district's goal is to take full advantage of eligible services and would greatly benefit from cybersecurity services/software eligibility." - Texas School District

"Our schools could not operate or exist without E-rate Cat 1 and Cat 2 funding. This funding is essential for our schools to survive!" - California School

"The findings in this report highlight the critical role of the E-rate program in bridging the digital divide for schools and libraries," said Brian Stephens, Director of Stakeholder Engagement of Funds For Learning. "However, we must prioritize expanding funding eligibility for cybersecurity services to protect our students and educators in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

