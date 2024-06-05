E-SMART Announces Active Seat Belt Safety System Taking Aim at Reducing Preventable Truck Driver Injuries and Deaths

We saw the statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 69.3% of the drivers who died in crashes in 2022 were not wearing seat belts as heartbreaking Post this

E-SMART Seat Belt addresses seat belt non-compliance in a variety of circumstances such as:

General driving – When a driver is not wearing a seat belt the vehicle will not go above a nominal, set speed. These instances are also captured in an event report.

Inside Speed-Controlled Geofenced Zones – Fleets can create custom parameters for zones (i.e. limiting speed). Reporting is also available for events in geofenced zones.

Other situations such seat belt malfunction, or if it is removed while the vehicle is in motion are also part of the comprehensive and flexible solution.

"Announcing E-SMART Seat Belt as the summer traffic season begins and national safety initiatives such as Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign has just concluded is timely," Thell continued. "We are pleased to do anything we can to help raise awareness and reduce injuries and fatalities that could be avoided by simply buckling a seat belt. "E-SMART Seat Belt is just one more example of how our incredibly powerful Dynamic Speed Management technology can be applied in unique ways to improve driver and public safety."

E-SMART Seat Belt will be commercially available in the 3rd Quarter.

Using advanced positioning technology, the E-SMART system determines the location of vehicles in real time and allows fleets to manage and customize vehicle speeds to posted speed limits using the E-SMART customer portal. The E-SMART system communicates with the truck's onboard computer to control the throttle. E-SMART integrates with onboard telematics units to provide drivers with verbal notifications and an enhanced user experience.

ABOUT E-SMART

Indianapolis and Montreal-based E-SMART provides Dynamic Speed Management solutions to the transportation industry that reduce the risk and liability from speed violations and speed-related crashes. Fleets deploying E-SMART see improved CSA scores and decreased fuel consumption. In addition to its industry-leading Dynamic Speed Management solution E-SMART's other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Speed Controlled Geofence Zones and Remote Vehicle Immobilization are changing how fleets view speed management. For more information, please visit http://www.esmartcontrol.com.

