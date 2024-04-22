E-SMART Drives Facility Safety with Backing Speed Management

By enabling the ability to limit backing speeds in company specified speed zones, this latest feature of our Dynamic Speed Management technology reduces the all too frequent occurrence of backing accidents Post this

A customer driven feature built on E-SMART's Dynamic Speed Management solution for private facilities, E-SMART Reverse allows companies to set speed limits for commercial vehicles on their properties. It adds the ability to set maximum reverse speeds in geofenced locations. If a driver attempts to go faster in reverse than allowed within a company specified speed zone, E-SMART limits the throttle and prevents the vehicle from exceeding the threshold.

Using advanced positioning technology, the E-SMART system determines the location of vehicles in real time and allows fleets to manage and customize vehicle speeds to posted speed limits using the E-SMART customer portal. The E-SMART system communicates with an ECU that is installed in the truck to control the throttle. E-SMART integrates with onboard telematics units to provide drivers with verbal notifications and an enhanced user experience.

https://esmartcontrol.com/solution/dynamic-speed-management/

