E-SoftSys Completes Seamless Migration of United Flea Markets to Booth Tracker Cloud, Transforming Operations Across 15 Locations

Comprehensive Cloud Based Management Software for Flea Markets, Swap Meets and Indoor Markets

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E-SoftSys, a total technology solutions provider serving the Flea Markets/ Swap Meets/ Farmers Markets industry, today announced the successful migration of United Flea Market's (UFM) entire portfolio of 15 flea markets from their legacy customized version of Booth Tracker Software - to the advanced Booth Tracker Cloud platform. This comprehensive transition includes several key enhancements designed to optimize UFM operations and drive greater efficiency.

UFM, a prominent operator of flea markets across the region, has been a long-standing client of E-SoftSys, utilizing a bespoke version of their Booth Tracker software tailored to their unique needs. The move to Booth Tracker Cloud represents a strategic upgrade, leveraging the latest advancements in cloud technology to deliver enhanced scalability, security, and accessibility.

"We are thrilled to complete this migration to Booth Tracker Cloud, which marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Mr. Lincoln Hoffman, CEO of UFM. "The legacy system served us well for many years, but the capabilities and flexibility of Booth Tracker Cloud are exactly what we need to support our continued growth and deliver an even better experience for our vendors and customers. The enhancements included in this new version are truly game-changing for our daily operations."

The Booth Tracker Cloud platform provides UFM with a suite of new features and improvements, streamlining everything from vendor management and space allocation to payment processing and reporting. These enhancements are expected to significantly reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time insights into market performance.

"Our partnership with E-SoftSys has been instrumental in our operational success, and this move to the Booth Tracker Cloud is a testament to their commitment to evolving with our needs," added Ms. Lisa Povich, VP of IT at UFM. "The migration process was seamless, thanks to the expertise of the Booth Tracker team backed by their 25 years of being a vendor in the flea market industry. We are already seeing the benefits of the new cloud platform in terms of performance and user experience."

Kat Shenoy, CEO of E-SoftSys, emphasized the strength of the partnership between the two companies: "We are proud of our long-standing relationship with UFM and delighted to see them harness the full power of Booth Tracker Cloud. This migration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that drive measurable value for our clients."

With Booth Tracker Cloud in place, UFM is well-positioned to adapt quickly to market demands, enhance customer satisfaction, and maintain its leadership in the flea market industry.

About UFM

UFM is a premier operator of flea markets, providing vibrant and dynamic spaces for vendors and customers to connect. With 15 bustling locations located across the country, UFM is committed to fostering community, supporting local businesses, and offering unique shopping experiences. For more information on UFM, please visit their website at http://unitedfleamarkets.com/

About E-SoftSys LLC

E-SoftSys LLC, a technology leader for the flea market industry, offers products and services that include; Booth Tracker comprehensive management software for flea markets, farmers markets and swap meets. Web Rental Module allows vendors to book or renew their spaces online. Vendors will have the ability to view the layout of the market, select the desired spaces and make payment with their credit card. Mobile Rental Module a Wireless Vendor Check-In and Quick Booth Rental Module that Allows the market staff to check-in /collect payments from vendors at the gate, lookup available spaces and rent on the spot, mark absentee booths, re-rent spaces to other vendors; BT Text Messenger: A cloud based automatic reservation renewal solution that can alert and send past due text alerts to your vendors to reduce the time your rental office staff spends on renewal and payment collections; Concession Tracker: complete POS solution for managing flea market restaurants, mobile food carts and fast food concessions; 7 days a week Customer Support with a dedicated team and project manager assigned for large operator implementations.

Booth Tracker has been implemented by many flea markets, farmers markets and swap meets in USA and Canada. For more information, please contact E-SoftSys at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.boothtracker.com or Click here to email us.

