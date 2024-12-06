E-SoftSys Group of Companies Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Leading provider of Management Software for the Self-Storage, Flea Markets & Antique Malls Industry

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E-SoftSys Group of Companies, comprising E-SoftSys LLC, Self Storage Manager, Inc., and Global E-SoftSys Pvt. Ltd., proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. This significant milestone marks a quarter-century of delivering innovative IT products and services to diverse industries worldwide. The celebration spanned three days, from November 28 to November 30, 2024, in Mysuru, India, uniting employees from across the globe to reflect on the company's journey and envision its future.

Founded in 1999, the E-SoftSys Group has consistently embraced innovation to deliver transformative solutions that empower businesses and enhance user experiences. From its humble beginnings to becoming a trusted global partner, the company has achieved consistent growth in revenue and client base, year after year, for 25 years.

The anniversary event featured a keynote address by Founder, CEO, and Chairman Kat Shenoy, who reflected on the company's achievements and the core values that have guided its journey. Following his address, Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc., along with managers and senior staff, shared their experiences of working with the company and the significant growth they have witnessed over the years.

"Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our incredible team," said Kat Shenoy. "We are deeply grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support over the years. Their unwavering belief in us has fueled our journey and reinforced our commitment to building something extraordinary: an independent, thriving company where people and clients are always our priority. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive innovation and deliver best-in-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will continue to innovate, inspire, and make a meaningful impact."

The celebration also highlighted the future, with announcements of ambitious product roadmaps for the company's flagship software solutions: Self Storage Manager, Booth Tracker, and AntiqueSoft. Additionally, the event honored employees with over five years of service, recognizing their dedication with service certificates presented by Kat Shenoy.

About E-SoftSys Group of Companies:

The E-SoftSys Group of Companies, founded by Kat Shenoy in 1999, specializes in delivering cutting-edge management software and services across multiple industries, including self-storage, antique malls, and flea markets. Serving a global customer base spanning North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, the company supports over 4,000 locations with its suite of software products. These solutions include customer-facing e-commerce applications, add-on modules, mobile apps, and API integrations with leading third-party service providers. E-SoftSys Group also offers comprehensive support, maintenance, and cloud hosting services for its products.

Media Contact

John Rohan, E-SoftSys, 1 800-469-1740, [email protected], www.e-softsys.com

SOURCE E-SoftSys