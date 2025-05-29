E Tech Group Acquires System Integrator JSat Automation

"We're excited to welcome JSat to the E Tech Group. Our life sciences clients will benefit from a highly talented team with industry expertise, which includes manufacturing execution systems, lab automation, informatics, and robotics." Post this

JSat is the third acquisition for E Tech Group since 2023, after the purchases of E-Volve Systems and Automation Group.

"We're excited to welcome JSat to the E Tech Group," said Matt Wise, E Tech Group CEO. "E Tech Group life sciences clients will benefit from a highly talented team with industry expertise, which includes manufacturing execution systems, lab automation, informatics, and robotics. JSat's international offices bring E Tech's global reach to ten countries, enabling us to serve our clients in all their locations around the globe."

"Joining the E Tech Group is a natural step in JSat's evolution, as we look for better ways to serve our clients and provide opportunities for our employees," said Jeetu Satpute, JSat CEO. "E Tech Group offers a full suite of capabilities in data centers, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods, even industrials. E Tech Group now has over 675 resources spread throughout North America. The combination will make us a powerhouse in the life sciences industry, serving clients with one of the broadest and most comprehensive sets of services and solutions."

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 engineers, the company provides automation, control, and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and now JSat Automation. For more information, visit etechgroup.com.

About JSat Automation

JSat Automation is a leading provider of automation and engineering solutions in the Life Sciences industry. We specialize in process controls, automation, MES systems, IT/OT convergence, and validation consulting, ensuring that our clients receive top-notch services tailored to their specific needs. For more information, visit http://www.jsatautomation.com.

