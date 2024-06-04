E Tech Group Announces Brand Name Acquired System Integrator, Automation Group

"This move strengthens our presence in key industries like food and beverage and data centers and enhances E Tech's automation solutions that our clients know and trust." Post this

"The strategic direction and growth mindset of E Tech Group aligned seamlessly with that of Automation Group. Our company has always placed a strong emphasis on taking care of our people, both internally and externally," explained Randy Ruano, former President of Automation Group. "Our first core value is being people focused. During discussions with E Tech Group's leadership, we identified a shared commitment to prioritizing people, which made the decision to move forward with buyout simple."

The acquisition helped deepen E Tech Group's reach into the food and beverage as well as data center industries. The brand formerly known as Automation Group has helped E Tech Group expand its capabilities within virtualization, cybersecurity, automation design, networking, and big data. In addition, the acquisition brought 12 locations spread throughout northern and southern California, as well as Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis and Williamsburg, Virginia. This brand merger is positioned to assist E Tech Group's offering of 'main automation partner.'

"This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey as a Main Automation Partner. By integrating the expertise and resources of Automation Group, we're expanding our portfolio of solutions and services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This move strengthens our presence in key industries like food and beverage and data centers and enhances E Tech's automation solutions that our clients know and trust," said Matt Wise, Chief Executive Officer of E Tech Group. "For our clients, this means access to a broader range of solutions and a seamless experience. For our employees, it opens new avenues for collaboration, growth, and professional development within a larger, more dynamic organization. And for our stakeholders, it positions a bright future filled with innovation, growth, and shared success."

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and over 600 professionals, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products and Food & Beverage and Industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, E-Volve Systems and Automation Group. For more information, visit etechgroup.com.

