E Tech Group Announces Brand Name Change of Recently Acquired System Integrator, E-Volve Systems

E-Volve Systems' contributions have positioned E Tech Group to elevate its service offerings and reach with the added benefit of resources located throughout North America as well as a broader suite of services. Post this

"We've gained the ability to market and deliver large scale projects that may not have been available to us prior to the acquisition due to our size," said Kevin Stout, previous E-Volve Systems founder and president and current vice president at E Tech Group. "We've also gained a tremendous network of team members whose skillsets seem to be limitless."

E Tech Group's acquisition of E-Volve Systems was finalized on February 23, 2023. This strategic move allowed E Tech Group to significantly expand its range of services, thereby enhancing the overall value offered to its clients. The acquisition was a step towards integrating complementary strengths, consolidating market presence, and fostering innovation in service delivery.

"The name change at this time is a formality as E-Volve Systems has been a part of the E Tech Group since late February 2023," said Matt Wise, Chief Executive Officer of E Tech Group. "Their contributions have positioned E Tech Group to elevate its service offerings and reach with the added benefit of resources located throughout North America as well as a broader suite of services, allowing us to automate every facet of a facility, from process and discrete automation through cybersecurity and data intelligence services, leveraging a team of over 600 automation specialists."

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 team members and more than 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and other industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, Automation Group, and E-Volve Systems. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Jennifer Palumbo, E Tech Group, (512) 366-3887, [email protected], https://etechgroup.com/

Georgia Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, 978-697-2664, gwhalen@rivergatemarketing.com

SOURCE E Tech Group