E Tech Group Announces Critical Achievement of a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

This achievement aligns with our firm's 'beyond automation and control' vision, and demonstrates our focus on delivering sophisticated yet practical solutions to clients. Post this

"This achievement aligns with our firm's 'beyond automation and control' vision, and demonstrates our focus on delivering sophisticated yet practical solutions to clients," said Nick Hasselbeck, Vice President of Cybersecurity at E Tech Group. "This accomplishment not only elevates the individual's professional profile, but also strengthens our team's ability to provide nuanced sophisticated security solutions to our clients."

CISSP professionals have proven they are able to effectively design, implement, and manage a best-in-class cybersecurity program. To earn this certification, a professional must possess five or more years of work experience, pass a written exam, maintain good standing within the cybersecurity industry, hold membership with ISC2, and commit to adhering to the ISC2 Code of Ethics and privacy policy.

"Earning this certification brings a new level of expertise and authority to showcase our cybersecurity and networking capabilities," said Kevin Romer, Solutions Architect at E Tech Group. "We see a high demand for cybersecurity professionals that understand the OT side and are excited to keep growing this aspect of our business."

E Tech Group provides services to help clients secure and protect their IT and OT networks from cybersecurity threats. The company offers IT/OT risk assessment and analysis which include an inventory of a facility's control systems and IT infrastructure. The analysis identifies weak points in the controls system(s), hardware and software, the viability of existing equipment, and sources of security risk.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 team members and more than 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and other industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, Automation Group, and E-Volve Systems. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Jennifer Palumbo, E Tech Group, 513-935-0100, [email protected], https://etechgroup.com/

SOURCE E Tech Group