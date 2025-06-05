E Tech Group Appoints Karla Lunan as Chief Financial Officer to Support Global Growth

Karla's deep expertise in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and enterprise transformation will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow and evolve. She will play a key role in helping E Tech Group scale globally and advance our capabilities in cybersecurity and business intelligence. Post this

At The Tile Shop, a $400M+ publicly held company, Lunan led financial, legal, and HR functions, developed strategic planning and forecasting processes, and participated in investor relations activities. At MasTec, she supported revenue growth from $400 million to $1 billion by overseeing finance, HR, and IT for multiple business units and led integration efforts following major acquisitions. Most recently, at Trueline Infrastructure Solutions, she standardized financial reporting practices, reduced month-end reporting cycle time by 70%, and developed long-term forecasting models to support strategic growth goals.

Lunan's experience building scalable financial processes, integrating acquisitions, and driving operational excellence aligns with E Tech Group's next phase of growth. Her leadership will be instrumental as the company expands its international footprint and invests in emerging areas such as cybersecurity and business intelligence.

"Karla's deep expertise in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and enterprise transformation will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow and evolve," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "She will play a key role in helping E Tech Group scale globally and advance our capabilities in cybersecurity and business intelligence. Beyond her impressive professional accomplishments, Karla's collaborative leadership style, focus on continuous improvement, and strong work ethic make her an outstanding fit for our culture."

"I'm truly excited to get to know the team and the people of E Tech Group," said Karla Lunan. "My vision for finance and HR is to evolve them into trusted business partners—teams that leaders proactively turn to for insight and support. Numbers can be complex, but they tell a story. When we understand that story, we can make smarter, faster decisions. I'm committed to ensuring finance and HR play a strategic role in driving the business forward."

E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 550 engineers, the company provides automation, control, and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, E-Volve Systems, and Automation Group. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

