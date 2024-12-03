E Tech Group is Named 2025 System Integrator of the Year by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering

"This award is a testament to our team's immense and diverse talent, and another reflection of E Tech Group's ongoing commitment to excellence for every project and every client." Post this

"E Tech Group is both honored and proud to be recognized by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering as a 2025 System Integrator of the Year. This award is a testament to our team's immense and diverse talent, and another reflection of E Tech Group's ongoing commitment to excellence for every project and every client. With our extensive core capabilities, project execution utilizing Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) Best Practices, and reach across North America, we stand unparalleled in the industry to serve as clients' Main Automation Partner. The System Integrator of the Year recognition further energizes us to continue our mission to disrupt and evolve the world of industrial automation, providing lasting value for our clients," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group.

Control Engineering and Plant Engineering, part of WTWH Media, annually selects three system integration recipients for the award based on company size. Winners are selected by a panel of publication editors and industry experts who complete an in-depth review across three primary criteria: technical expertise, business practices, and customer satisfaction. Applicants submit comprehensive documentation to showcase their company's strengths in each domain. Innovative projects are discussed in detail, including exceptional results and achievements. Strong evidence of client satisfaction, including references, awards, and letters of commendation are also included. Finally, the submission must show evidence of excellent business practices, including effective policies and procedures that build a highly skilled and efficient workforce. A system integrator can earn the award multiple times; however, they must wait four years after winning to become eligible again. E Tech Group last won the award in 2019. All winners are inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame.

E Tech Group's proven core capabilities extend well beyond traditional automation and control solutions, including IT/OT networking assessments and Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies as a foundation for strategic planning and remediation; strengthening clients' cybersecurity postures for proven protection during a cyberattack; innovative cost-saving software development including 3D digital twins accessible via any web browser; design and implementation of complex coordinated drive systems; manufacturing intelligence initiatives that turn raw data into actionable insights and large scale building management systems for data centers and clean rooms - delivered on time and on-budget with our award-winning zero-defect methodology.

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across the continent and more than 600 team members and 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control, and information solutions to industries including life sciences, data centers, consumer products, food & beverage, industrial, and more. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems and Automation Group. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

