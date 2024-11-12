E Tech Group Named Platinum Partner in Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

"Platinum status is achieved by invitation only and is the highest level of partnership within the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner Program. It is an exclusive recognition reserved for less than 1% of our partners." Post this

"Achieving Platinum Partner status with Rockwell Automation is a significant honor for E Tech Group. Far more than a designation, it is a shared industrial automation vision between the two companies. As a Platinum partner, E Tech Group stands aligned with Rockwell Automation's overarching mission and poised with elevated access to advanced technologies and resources to serve as our clients' Main Automation Partner," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Rockwell Automation truly understands the goals and challenges of industrial automation, providing world-class tools and a remarkable staff to support client needs. We are excited to continue pioneering new technologies from Rockwell Automation while providing important feedback to further their tools' capabilities. Programs like the Early Adopter initiative for FactoryTalk DataMosaix and PlantPAx Analytics allow us to bring fresh solutions that address our clients complex needs, helping them navigate challenges with a powerful combination of technical expertise and client-centered support. Together, we're expanding what's possible in industrial automation by ensuring every solution is informed by the client's goals and the very best of our combined capabilities."

The Rockwell Automation Platinum partnership further complements E Tech Group's numerous core capabilities, strengthening their capacity to serve as clients' Main Automation Partner, while delivering leading automation solutions to support clients' growth, efficiency, and digital transformation goals. As Main Automation Partner, E Tech Group works closely with clients, developing a strategic roadmap that aligns with their long-term goals and creates a strong foundation to support and enable their growth.

E Tech Group's proven core capabilities extend well beyond traditional automation and control solutions, including IT/OT networking assessments and Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies as a foundation for strategic planning and remediation; strengthening clients' cybersecurity postures for proven protection during a cyberattack; innovative cost-saving software development including 3D digital twins accessible via any web browser; and manufacturing intelligence initiatives that turn raw data into actionable insights.

Attaining the status of a Rockwell Automation Platinum System Integrator is the highest level of recognition awarded to system integrators who demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, customer commitment, and alignment with Rockwell Automation's standards and solutions. This prestigious designation is widely recognized as a compelling strategic opportunity, fostering growth, innovation, and untapped market potential for all involved. As a Platinum System Integrator Partner, E Tech Group gains access to specialized software tools, priority technical support, early-stage technologies, and exclusive training opportunities.

For more information on Rockwell Automation's System Integrator Program or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 team members and 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control, and information solutions to industries including Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Industrial, and more. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems and Automation Group. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit http://www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

Media Contact

Jennifer Palumbo, E Tech Group, 585-455-8209, [email protected], https://etechgroup.com/

Mario R. Martin, Rockwell Automation, Inc., 414-374-2917, [email protected], https://www.rockwellautomation.com

SOURCE E Tech Group; E Tech Group