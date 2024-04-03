E Tech Group Names Trent Meyers, P.E. Vice President of Life Sciences Central and Process Industries

"I am honored to have the opportunity to help E Tech scale its innovative work in the life sciences and process industries." Post this

Meyers brings more than 30 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing operations, including holding numerous leadership positions throughout his career. He will be responsible for leading E Tech's Life Sciences Central and Process Industries groups encompassing consumer products, food & beverage, material handling, general industries, as well as life sciences operations. In this role, he will oversee the engineering, project management, and project delivery groups while supporting sales and marketing efforts.

"Trent will be dedicated to further enhancing our client's experience ensuring our high-quality work remains nothing short of exceptional," said Fred Fontaine, President of E Tech Group. "His leadership will continue to drive the growth of our business by delighting current clients and attracting new ones to the E Tech family."

Prior to joining E Tech, Meyers served as Vice President of Project Delivery and General Manager for Jedson Engineering, where he was responsible for leading the execution of project delivery systems in collaboration with both client and internal stakeholders. His experience spans a wide variety of industries including steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, and consumer products with oversight of projects ranging in value from $500 to $50 million. Meyers' engineering and manufacturing background includes expertise in project definition, development, estimating, capital planning, and contract management. Meyers holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to help E Tech scale its innovative work in the life sciences and process industries," said Meyers. "With the client-centric collaborative spirit ingrained in E Tech Group's company culture, I am looking forward to working with the team to meet growth goals while achieving operational performance and client satisfaction excellence."

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and over 600 team members including more than 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and other industrial industries. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Jennifer Palumbo, E Tech Group, 513-935-0100, [email protected], https://etechgroup.com/

SOURCE E Tech Group