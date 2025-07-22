E Tech Group Names Visionary Sales Leader Sean Smiley as First Chief Revenue Officer

Sean brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, operational leadership, targeted go-to-market insight, and a strong track record of driving revenue growth to E Tech Group. Post this

In his new role, Smiley will lead the sales organization, shape and execute E Tech Group's go-to-market strategy, lead client acquisition efforts, and ensure close coordination between sales, marketing, and revenue operations. He prioritizes value-driven client engagement, clear communication, and accountability to help foster a sales culture that supports long-term growth and client success.

"Sean brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, operational leadership, targeted go-to-market insight, and a strong track record of driving revenue growth to E Tech Group," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "In addition to his relevant industry experience and successful history, Sean has a visionary mindset and a commitment to building cohesive, high-trust sales teams. E Tech Group has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, driving a new model as a "Main Automation Partner" for its clients and we have every confidence that Sean will accelerate that and aid us in taking that model global."

"I'm excited to join E Tech Group at a time of bold strategic growth," said Sean Smiley. "E Tech Group is redefining the System Integrator and delivering significant value to clients as their Main Automation Partner. The business development organization plays a key role, partnering with clients and working together towards digital transformation and meaningful value. There's tremendous opportunity to scale our impact and truly disrupt and evolve the world of industrial automation."

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 10 countries across 3 continents. Backed by a team of over 700 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group on their website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

