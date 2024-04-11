E Tech Group Secures New Investment from Graham Partners, Sets Stage for Continued Growth and Innovation

"We are thrilled to partner with Graham Partners as we embark on the next phase of our journey. Their expertise and resources will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success." Post this

With this new round of investment from Graham Partners, E Tech Group is poised to continue its upward trajectory, doubling down on its commitment to innovation and providing the next level of automation services to clients. The infusion of capital will enable E Tech Group to further invest in cutting-edge tools, technologies, and talent, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry.

"The E Tech Group is on a mission to disrupt and reshape the world of industrial automation," said Matt Wise, CEO of the E Tech Group. "This new investment will advance our ability to provide distinctive automation solutions, elevating efficiency and productivity while redefining how manufacturing is done in North America."

Josh Wilson, Managing Principal at Graham Partners, said, "We believe that Graham's deep experience investing across the end markets served by E Tech positions us as an ideal partner to help the company execute on its next phase of growth." Rob Newbold, Managing Principal at Graham Partners, added, "Graham has followed E Tech for a number of years, and our research showed it was a clear leader in automation integration. We are excited to be partnering with the E Tech team to continue executing on the exciting growth opportunities ahead of them, including additional targeted add-on acquisitions to expand the ability to serve customers across new end markets and geographies."

Graham's investment will help E Tech Group continue to redefine the role of system integrators in Industry 4.0. E Tech Group acts as a Main Automation Partner, guiding clients through their digital transformation journey, and allowing them to leverage a single partner to harden Operational Technology (OT) in facilities, standardize and optimize automation controls, and harvest data for Business Intelligence (BI) to enable smart next-generation manufacturing facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Graham Partners as we embark on the next phase of our journey," said Wise. "Their expertise and resources will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. E Tech Group remains committed to its purpose, which is to free people to achieve the full potential of human creativity and innovation."

E Tech Group secured Baird as its exclusive financial advisor for the investment, and terms were not disclosed.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and over 600 professionals, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products and Food & Beverage and Industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, E-Volve Systems and Automation Group. For more information, visit etechgroup.com.

About Graham Partners

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Graham Partners can offer control or minority capital solutions and typically targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 160 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $5.5 billion as of December 31, 2023, pro forma for subsequent events, which differs from Graham's Regulatory Assets Under Management of approximately $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2023. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, pension plans, insurance companies, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, a Graham Partners Inc. alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.

