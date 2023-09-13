E Tech Group to Attend 2023 Annual ISPE Boston Area Chapter Product Show

We are excited to participate in the ISPE Product Show for our 24th consecutive year; we always look forward to the show. Tweet this

The E Tech Group team will be providing information around our IT/OT risk assessments, a helpful tool in addressing and mitigating issues at facilities. On the other end of the hall, still bearing E-Volve Systems logos and banners, E-Volve Systems will showcase their capabilities for oligonucleotide automation, an industry facing many opportunities for automation, in a featured demo. Attendees can learn how E Tech Group can help a batch process that is currently manual and facing inconsistency issues become a more efficient and safer process.

"E-Volve Systems, an E Tech Group company, is excited to once again be showcasing our expertise at the ISPE Product Show. We look forward to highlighting our experience with automating what was once a manual process in oligonucleotide manufacturing, connecting with our peers, clients, and new faces. Joining E Tech Group earlier this year we have expanded our capabilities and reach becoming a major player in the industry across North America. This is an exciting time in our company and in the industry; we are eager to go share all that is happening with the ISPE attendees," said Vice President of Life Sciences Central Kevin Stout.

Among the booth attendees you'll be able to find long-time show veteran and Hank Moes Award Recipient, Rick Pierro, E Tech Group's Chief Strategy Officer for Life Sciences.

"We are excited to participate in the ISPE Product Show for our 24th consecutive year; we always look forward to the show," said Pierro. "After being in business for 30 years, now that we've transitioned from Superior Controls into E Tech Group, I'm excited to come to the show as E Tech Group to see old and new faces at our booth as we showcase a nationwide team with over 400 engineers behind us. My team and I proudly support ISPE and their mission to connect pharmaceutical knowledge."

To register to attend the ISPE Boston Area Chapter Product Show, look here. If you want to learn about career opportunities at E Tech Group, be sure to visit booth C12.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest engineering and system integration firms in the United States. With offices throughout North America and more than 400 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Mission Critical, Metals, Parcel, Consumer Products and Food & Beverage industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls (and its subsidiary, Banks Integration) and now, E-Volve Systems. For more information, visit etechgroup.com.

