E Tech Group to Showcase Life Sciences Capabilities at 2024 Annual ISPE-CaSA Chapter Life Sciences Technology Show

E Tech Group will be sending a team of life science experts in addition to Business Development Manager Wayne Hansley and Chief Strategy Officer for Life Sciences Rick Pierro. Pierro is a past president of ISPE Boston Area, as well as Hank Moes Award Recipient.

"As a past president and longtime supporter of ISPE Boston Area Chapter, we are excited to expand our reach in the industry and make new connections at the ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Show," said Pierro. "With a nationwide team with over 450 engineers behind us, E Tech proudly supports ISPE and their mission to connect pharmaceutical knowledge."

"As a leading innovator in industrial automation solutions for the life sciences industry, we are thrilled to participate in the upcoming ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Show in Raleigh," said Wayne Hansley, Business Development Manager. "This event presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our batch and process control and GAMP/GDP expertise to a new audience in a region experiencing rapid growth in the life sciences sector."

The ISPE-CaSA Chapter's Annual Life Sciences Technology Show, established in 1997, stands as the largest one-day event in the Southeast U.S., serving as a unique convergence point for industry stakeholders worldwide. Attendees and vendors come together to collaboratively address industry challenges, with content-rich educational sessions from leading experts and top-tier companies showcasing innovative solutions. Register for the ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Show.

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 team members and more than 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and other industrial industries. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Jennifer Palumbo, E Tech Group, (512) 366-3887, [email protected], https://etechgroup.com/

