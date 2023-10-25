E Tech Group to Showcase Oligonucleotide Automation Advancements and Deliver Three Informative Presentations at Rockwell Automation Fair 2023

Rockwell Automation Gold Partner E Tech Group to present three educational sessions and demonstrate oligonucleotide automation in booth #232 at Automation Fair in Boston, MA November 6-9, 2023.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E Tech Group, a leader in providing high-quality automation, control, and engineering services for industrial clients and Gold Certified Rockwell Automation Partner, today announced the company will be leading three separate presentations at the 2023 Rockwell Automation Fair and exhibiting in booth #232. Automation Fair will take place November 6-9, 2023, in Boston, MA at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
E Tech Group will host three different educational sessions at the show. On Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 am ET, Vivek Puthezath, E Tech Vice President of Northeast Operations, will be presenting "Oligonucleotide Production Automation Improves Yield and Consistency for a Pharmaceutical Manufacturer", a case study on manufacturing oligonucleotide pharmaceutical drugs, converting a highly manual process into a fully automated system.
On Tuesday, November 7, at 1:00 pm ET, "PlantPAx 5.0 Makes Oligos Go Go Go! Accelerating the Pace of Life Science Research" will be presented by Umar Karim PMP, P.E., TUV FSE, E Tech Senior Automation Engineer I, where he will instruct attendees on how PlantPAx 5.0 was used for a new oligonucleotide production facility.
The third presentation will be given twice by Jeff Allen, E Tech Application Engineering Manager, and Steve Scheffler, E Tech Engineering Manager, both Tuesday, November 7 at 1:00pm ET and Thursday, November 9 at 11:00am ET. Jeff and Steve will share insights on gaining value in Industry 4.0 through edge and cloud computing during "Leveraging the Power of Industry 4.0."
"As one of the largest Rockwell partners in the life sciences space, E Tech Group is thrilled to be presenting during three different sessions at the 2023 Rockwell Automation Fair showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence across the industry," said Matt Wise, Chief Executive Officer of E Tech Group. "Our passion for automation and our dedication to improving processes have allowed us to lead the way in transforming oligonucleotide production and accelerating life science research. Join us at Automation Fair to experience firsthand how E Tech Group is shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing and Industry 4.0."
Visit E Tech at Booth #232, to connect with the E Tech team and see their oligonucleotide automation demonstration on display at the front of the booth. The demo will be a high level look at how automation can provide the ability to replicate a traditionally manual process over and over, track production, and lessen operator interaction with caustic chemicals.
Automation Fair is an opportunity to learn about new innovations in the industry, network with professionals, and understand steps to achieving digital transformation. Register for Automation Fair here.
About E Tech Group
E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and more than 600 team members and more than 450 engineers, the company provides automation, control and information solutions to the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and other industrial industries. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has recently grown through the successful acquisition and integration of Glenmount Global Solutions, Superior Controls, Automation Group, and E-Volve Systems. For more information, visit etechgroup.com.
