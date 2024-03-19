e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. launches new Developer Program for its Variable Optics and Electronic Wearable Frame Technology

e-Vision Smart Optics Inc., announces a new Developer Program for its variable optics and electronic wearable frame technology. With an ever-expanding IP portfolio in some of the fastest growing fields in vision-based consumer technology, eVision owns and controls over 425 worldwide patents on variable optics and electronic wearable frames.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-Vision Smart Optics Inc., announces a new Developer Program for its variable optics and electronic wearable frame technology. With an ever-expanding IP portfolio in some of the fastest growing fields in vision-based consumer technology, eVision owns and controls over 425 worldwide patents on variable optics and electronic wearable frames. "With our growing vision-based technologies and patent portfolio, our team believes this is the right time for us to grow interest in e-Vision's technologies by offering a new Developer Program," said Tony Van-Heuton e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. Chief Technology Officer.