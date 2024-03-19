e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. launches new Developer Program for its Variable Optics and Electronic Wearable Frame Technology

e-Vision Smart Optics Inc., announces a new Developer Program for its variable optics and electronic wearable frame technology. With an ever-expanding IP portfolio in some of the fastest growing fields in vision-based consumer technology, eVision owns and controls over 425 worldwide patents on variable optics and electronic wearable frames.
SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-Vision Smart Optics Inc., announces a new Developer Program for its variable optics and electronic wearable frame technology. With an ever-expanding IP portfolio in some of the fastest growing fields in vision-based consumer technology, eVision owns and controls over 425 worldwide patents on variable optics and electronic wearable frames. "With our growing vision-based technologies and patent portfolio, our team believes this is the right time for us to grow interest in e-Vision's technologies by offering a new Developer Program," said Tony Van-Heuton e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. Chief Technology Officer.
The Development Program established by e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. would offer qualified developers a royalty free license to its global patent portfolio and a royalty free sublicense to the patents covered by its continuing licenses of the patents developed by Mitsui Chemical Corp, which were recently acquired by Zeiss Vision Care*, for development purposes only. Participants in the program would then be fast-tracked for the Company's licensing/sublicensing programs for commercial products. As a complement to e-Vision's own development activities in the area of variable optics, electronic wearable frame and AR/MR technologies, e-Vision continues to offer robust and comprehensive license/sublicensing opportunities worldwide. "We see new products entering the market every day that could benefit from being a part of our licensing/sublicensing programs," Joel Zychick, CEO.
For more information please contact www.evisionoptics.com/contact/ or call 941-351-4580
