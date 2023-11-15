e2e Pharma Realizes the Benefits of InstantGMP PRO™ All-In-One Software

"Once we decided to invest in a system to improve our processes and customer experience, we were shocked to discover that the currently available software was either a manufacturing system or a quality system," said Shannon Bard, Founder of e2e Pharma. "InstantGMP PRO checked all the boxes." Post this

e2e Pharma is recognized for its commitment to delivering quality products and services. Specializing in formulation, custom labeling, packaging, and graphic design, the organization has positioned itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking top-tier contract manufacturing solutions.

In a dynamic and demanding market landscape, where on-demand manufacturing and fulfillment requirements are the norm, e2e Pharma sought a transformative solution to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) regulations. Their quest for the perfect software system led them to our game-changing all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality system.

"Once we decided to invest in a system to improve our processes and customer experience, we were shocked to discover that most of the currently available software was either a manufacturing system or a quality system," said Shannon Bard, Founder of e2e Pharma. "We were concerned about the costs and compatibility issues of purchasing separate software systems from different companies. When we were about to scrap the whole investment, we discovered InstantGMP PRO. This software piece checked all the boxes on our wishlist."

With InstantGMP PRO, e2e Pharma and similar CMOs can improve their manufacturing processes and overall customer experience. This all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality system ensures GMP compliance while offering clients enhanced transparency and oversight at every stage of the manufacturing process.

Key Benefits of InstantGMP PRO for e2e Pharma and Similar CMOs:

Streamlined MPR, BPR, and SOP Creation: InstantGMP PRO simplifies the creation of Master Production Records (MPR), Batch Production Records (BPR), and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). This streamlines the documentation process, reducing errors and ensuring compliance.

Comprehensive Quality Assurance: The software enables CMOs to perform all quality assurance activities precisely, ensuring their operations' highest level of compliance and accuracy.

Efficient and Accurate Document Management: InstantGMP PRO provides a secure platform to access, store, and manage critical documents, ensuring they are readily available when needed.

Inventory and Equipment Management: CMOs can effortlessly track and manage inventory and equipment, optimizing resource allocation and reducing downtime.

Training and Education: The system facilitates operator training and education, ensuring that staff members are well-equipped to perform their roles effectively.

Real-Time Cost Analysis: InstantGMP PRO allows CMOs to track material and labor costs in real-time, making informed decisions and improving cost efficiency.

Pricing Transparency: CMOs can determine estimated costs, total costs, and final pricing in real time, enhancing transparency in pricing for clients.

Future-Ready Inventory: Price per unit pricing can be added to the inventory system for future reference and planning.

Additionally, InstantGMP PRO software enhances the customer experience by granting authorized external users valuable opportunities, including:

Confidential Access: Clients can confidentially access and review Master Production Records (MPR) and Batch Production Records (BPR) during the design phases, fostering transparency and trust with the CMO.

Real-Time Monitoring: Clients can check the status of a BPR in real time, staying informed and up-to-date on production progress.

Immediate Alerts: InstantGMP PRO sends notifications and emails when a deviation occurs during production, allowing for swift response and resolution.

Collaborative Comments: Clients can leave comments that become permanent parts of the record, facilitating collaboration and communication.

Electronic Approval: MPRs and BPRs can be approved with electronic signatures to expedite approval.

InstantGMP takes immense pride in supporting e2e Pharma's operational excellence by implementing our all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality system. We are thrilled to be a part of their continued success and are committed to enhancing their internal and external processes with future releases of our innovative software system.

To explore how InstantGMP PRO software can enhance your Contract Manufacturing Organization and elevate your manufacturing and quality processes, contact our sales team today to schedule a live demonstration of our all-in-one software.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

