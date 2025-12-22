e4health Announces Senior Leadership Appointments to Support Strategic Growth

These updates reflect a purposeful evolution of e4health's leadership structure, aligning the right leaders to the right roles to strengthen accountability, accelerate execution, and fuel scalable growth. Post this

"These appointments reflect how we operate today and how we will continue to scale," said David Van Doren, RHIA, CCS, FACHDM, CEO and Board Member of e4health. "As our solutions, partnerships, and impact continue to grow, it's important that our leadership structure clearly reflects accountability, expertise, and the value we deliver to our clients."

Senior Leadership Appointments

The following leadership titles are now in effect:

Darin Ryder, Chief Revenue Officer: Oversees enterprise growth strategy, sales execution, and partner expansion across e4health's portfolio of solutions.

Nicholas Raup, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer: Responsible for corporate strategy, innovation initiatives, and AI-enabled solution development.

Sabrina Yousfi, MBA, RHIA, CCS, CDIP, President, Mid-Revenue Cycle: Leads coding, auditing, and revenue integrity solutions, driving performance, quality, and compliance.

Staci Josten, BSN, RN, CCDS, President, Clinical Revenue Integrity & Operational Excellence: Oversees clinical documentation integrity (CDI) strategy, documentation excellence, and compliance readiness.

Michael Weekley, Senior Vice President, Marketing: Guides brand strategy, market positioning, and integrated demand generation initiatives.

Laura Holmes, Senior Vice President, People: Leads talent strategy, organizational culture, and workforce development across the enterprise.

Positioned for the Future

With more than 20 years of experience supporting healthcare organizations nationwide, e4health continues to invest in leadership, innovation, and a people-first culture to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. These leadership updates reinforce e4health's commitment to exceptional services delivered with unrelenting client focus while positioning the organization for continued growth, innovation, and market leadership.

About e4health

e4health is a nationally recognized healthcare information and technology partner dedicated to improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations nationwide. With more than 20 years of experience, e4health supports over 400 health systems and provider organizations through integrated solutions spanning Health IT, health information management (HIM), coding, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), and AI-enabled automation. By combining deep industry expertise with intelligent technology and a people-first culture, e4health delivers measurable results, trusted partnerships, and scalable solutions that empower healthcare organizations to navigate complexity, strengthen data integrity, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.e4.health.

