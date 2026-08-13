E5 Incorporated Named No. 2,557 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the INC5000," said Joe Shetterley, CEO/Founder of E5. "This achievement is a reflection of the people who believe in what we are building-our employees, customers, partners, and the contractors who trust E5 on their projects every day. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About E5 Incorporated

E5 Incorporated is the worldwide leader in nano silica-based concrete solutions, dedicated to improving concrete performance, durability, and sustainability through advanced material science. With millions of yards placed globally and decades of third-party validation, E5 is redefining how concrete is designed, placed, and protected. Headquartered in Pendleton, Indiana, E5 develops innovative admixtures and technologies for civil infrastructure, commercial and residential construction, and emerging global markets. For more information, visit us at www.e5nanosilica.com.

For Media Inquiries:

E5 Incorporated

Email: [email protected]

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kelli Malcolm McLemore, E5 Incorporated, 1 888-881-1726, [email protected], http://www.e5nanosilica.com

Joe Shetterley, E5 Incorporated, 1 888-881-1726, [email protected], http://www.e5nanosilica.com

SOURCE E5 Incorporated