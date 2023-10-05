E5A Integrated Marketing Premiers Updated Brand, Website and First-Party Data

E5A, a systematic, data-driven investor acquisition agency has launched a new website to highlight its evolving brand and introduce its new, proven, proprietary, first-party data sets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E5A Integrated Marketing ("E5A"), a systematic, data-driven investor acquisition agency, is proud to announce the unveiling of a revamped brand, and website reflecting their ever-evolving focus on investor acquisition supporting asset and real estate managers gaining new assets under management ("AUM"), and emerging growth companies raising capital. This new website aims to provide an understanding of the values, processes, and experience of E5A, as well as highlight their new, industry-leading, proprietary first-party data sets.

"Data is the most important currency of this decade," said Andrew Corn, Managing Member and chief strategist. E5A's datasets nearly eliminate waste while providing laser accuracy targeting advertising to institutions, financial advisors, and self-directed affluent individual investors. E5A's data also empowers messaging customization and personalization, further increasing the probability of completing AUM and capital raises on time and on budget.

From the site's main page, users can access pages about E5A's expertise in its three areas of focus: increasing AUM for asset managers, and capital raises for real estate managers and emerging growth companies. Each of these pages houses a downloadable fact sheet, offering more detailed information about their topic of choice.

In addition to these pages, the site also features information about the company's origins and mission, and a section dedicated to appearances of E5A in the news and media, including direct links to E5A-authored editorials published in major industry publications.

About E5A Integrated Marketing

E5A Integrated Marketing ("E5A") is a systematic, data-driven investor acquisition firm. Their team's strategy utilizes data science, strategic creative, programmatic media, deep industry knowledge, and first-hand experience to enhance the way asset managers gather AUM and companies raise capital.

Over the past two years, E5A has developed industry-leading first-party data sets that continue to grow, creating large-scale advertising target data segmented by demographics, profession, and specialty markers. This powerful first-party data nearly eliminates wasted ad impressions, and reduces time for campaign completion, reducing the cost of capital or new AUM.

