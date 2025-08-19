E78 Named to the Inc. 5000 for the 7th Consecutive Year

"This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the commitment of our teams to deliver bold thinking, operational excellence, and measurable value across every engagement." Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

E78 ranked #2680 overall, #168 in Financial Services, and #127 in Illinois, reinforcing the firm's consistent performance and expanding national presence.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by Inc.," said John Signa, Founder and CEO of E78. "This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the commitment of our teams to deliver bold thinking, operational excellence, and measurable value across every engagement."

Since its founding in 2016, E78 has charted a distinct path by building a firm of experienced operators, finance and technology professionals with C-level experience who bring sector depth, execution capability, and a passion for solving complex business challenges. Rather than offering transactional solutions, E78 works as an extension of the client team. The firm enables CFOs, CIOs, private equity sponsors, and their portfolio companies to unlock value at every stage of growth.

The firm's guiding mantra, The Power of E, represents E78's commitment to excellence, impact, and creating value through high-integrity partnerships and a results-driven mindset.

"Our success is fueled by people who bet on themselves and on our firm," added Signa. "We're proud to be a destination for professionals who want to do meaningful work, advance their leadership in the market, and create tangible value for our clients. This recognition is a testament to their talent, drive, and shared belief in our vision."

Founded in 2016, E78 is a business advisory firm built to serve private equity sponsors, portfolio companies and corporate leaders. Our integrated model combines strategic advisory, scalable managed services, and specialized talent to move at the pace of the deal and stay throughout the journey. Rooted in finance. Accelerated by technology. Obsessed with results. E78 doesn't just advise. We execute, optimize, and stay accountable from transaction to transformation. Learn more at e78partners.com. Welcome to The Power of E.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

