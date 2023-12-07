E78 Partners Announces Strategic Acquisition of Global PMI Partners' US Business

"The addition of the GPMIP USA business allows us to deliver high-value, post-merger integration services to our install base of over 150 sponsor clients and hundreds of PE-backed platforms." - John Signa, CEO and founder of E78 Partners Post this

For sponsors and private equity-backed companies, navigating the complexities of post-merger integrations can be a daunting challenge. With an impressive track record and deep expertise, GPMIP USA has emerged as a trusted partner for firms seeking a battle-tested and scalable approach tailored to each client's specific requirements. GPMIP USA's approach minimizes operational burdens, increases the probability of realizing underwritten synergies, limits integration debt, and mitigates risks to provide a comprehensive solution for successful post-merger integrations.

As part of the acquisition, Stefan Hofmeyer and Scott Whitaker, two of the original founders of GPMIP USA, will join the E78 team to lead the company's PMI, carve-outs and transaction services practice. "E78 Partners is committed to providing unparalleled service and supporting value creation to the private equity industry, and the addition of the GPMIP USA business allows us to deliver high-value, post-merger integration services to our install base of over 150 sponsor clients and hundreds of PE-backed platforms," said John Signa, CEO and founder of E78 Partners. "We're excited about the wealth of experience Stefan and Scott bring to our team and our clients."

"We are thrilled to bring such a valuable set of capabilities into E78 Partners' portfolio of services. So many of our clients come to us for transaction-related support, and we now have a turnkey solution for seamless post-transaction integration," said Lisa Clarke, Executive Managing Director for Business Transformation Services at E78 Partners.

The enhanced capabilities of E78 Partners, bolstered by the expertise of GPMIP USA, represents a commitment to delivering exceptional service and results. At the same time, E78 Partners will continue to work with the international regions of Global PMI Partners to support cross-border client needs.

"This move is a step forward in our continuous journey of growth and evolution," said Scott Whitaker. "Together, as part of the E78 community, Global PMI Partners USA is better positioned to support client goals and to deliver the exceptional service clients expect from us."

E78 Partners looks forward to this exciting new chapter and the opportunities it brings for their team, partners, and clients alike.

About E78 Partners

E78 Partners is a business advisory firm, delivering finance, technology and business transformation solutions to middle-market CFOs, CIOs, corporate leaders, and private equity sponsors. Founded in 2016, E78 Partners' mission is to help clients increase value, visibility and control across their organizations by advising on finance and technology solutions that streamline processes, optimize resource allocation, and enhance decision-making. Through industry expertise, automation, cost optimization, and data-driven insights, we enable businesses to make distinctive, lasting, and substantial improvements in their performance. For more information visit www.e78partners.com.

About Global PMI Partners

Global PMI Partners specializes in post-merger integration services, helping clients optimize the results of their merger and acquisition activity. With a customized approach and strategy, Global PMI Partners addresses the unique needs of each client, whether the activity involves cross-border deals or local transactions. For more information visit www.gpmip.com

Media Contact

Scott Raspa, E78 Partners, 1 4105332656, [email protected], https://e78partners.com/

SOURCE E78 Partners