Each Poem Holds A Special Message For The Reader To Restore Peace And Joy

"It is my prayer that your hearts will be touched and I am grateful that God has inspired me to share this special gift He has given to me," said Dupre.

Edward E. Dupre, III is a dedicated Christian husband and father who has been working in prison ministry for the past 10 years. He was a touring missionary actor between the years from 1986 and 1988, and has been writing Christian poetry since 1985, having written over 3,500 poems in that time.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Timeless Peace is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

