Each Poem Holds A Special Message For The Reader To Restore Peace And Joy

Xulon Press presents an original collection of Christian poetry.
PALM COAST, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Edward E. Dupre, III has written many poems, but in this collection he chose to include ones related to God's Timeless Peace ($15.49, paperback, 9781662899041; $6.99, e-book, 9781662899058).
When you are feeling let down, left behind, forgotten, or discouraged, a poem can be the perfect reminder of God's unconditional love that can allow you to once again experience peace and joy. From among his extensive collection, Dupre has selected poems along those lines for this volume, in the hopes that these verses will continue to point others to Christ.
"It is my prayer that your hearts will be touched and I am grateful that God has inspired me to share this special gift He has given to me," said Dupre.
Edward E. Dupre, III is a dedicated Christian husband and father who has been working in prison ministry for the past 10 years. He was a touring missionary actor between the years from 1986 and 1988, and has been writing Christian poetry since 1985, having written over 3,500 poems in that time.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Timeless Peace is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
